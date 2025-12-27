Somalia,AU, Arab League, others reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

THE African Union (AU) has opposed any attempt to recognise Somalia’s secessionist region of Somaliland as an independent country, reiterating its unwavering support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the bloc said the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, had “unequivocally reaffirmed” the organisation’s position on the need to uphold “the respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence.”

He stated that the AU firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent,” Youssouf said.

The ICIR reports that Israel, on Friday, announced its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, making it the first country to take such a step.

A decision that could reshape regional dynamics and test Somalia’s longstanding opposition to secession.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pursue immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and economic development, congratulating Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, in a statement, inviting him to pay an official visit to Israel.

Netanyahu said the declaration “is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, brokered by President Trump’s first administration President Trump in 2020 and included Israel formalising diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with other countries joining later.

The Israeli statement said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Somaliland’s president signed a joint declaration formalising mutual recognition.

Abdullahi said in a statement that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, describing the move as a step toward regional and global peace. He added that Somaliland was committed to forging partnerships, enhancing shared prosperity and advancing stability across the Middle East and Africa.

However, Somalia’s government condemned Israel’s action as an “unlawful step” and a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, reiterating its rejection of any recognition of Somaliland, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Similarly, Egypt said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday held phone conversations with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti to discuss what they described as dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa following Israel’s announcement.

The Arab League also denounced Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, with its Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, describing the move as “provocative” and a “serious threat to regional security.”

Gheit said the league firmly rejects the decision, characterising it as a clear breach of international law and a violation of the principles of territorial integrity and state sovereignty enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

He emphasised that Somaliland remains an integral part of the internationally recognised Federal Republic of Somalia, warning that any unilateral recognition undermines established international norms guiding statehood and diplomatic recognition.

Since declaring its independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to exercise control over the region and its leaders unable to gain international recognition.

The Somali government does not recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, considers it an inseparable part of its territory, and regards any direct agreements or engagements with the region as violations of Somalia’s sovereignty and national unity.

Over the years, Somalia has mobilised international support to oppose any move by countries to recognise Somaliland.

In March, both Somalia and Somaliland denied receiving any proposal from the United States or Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, with Mogadishu stating it categorically rejected any such plan.