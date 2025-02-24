back to top

Some Tinubu’s policies right but implemented by incompetent appointees – El-Rufai

Politics and Governance
Some Tinubu's policies right but implemented by incompetent appointees - El-Rufai
Nasir el-Rufai.
FORMER Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, questioning the competence of those overseeing the policies.

While acknowledging that some of the policies are rooted in orthodox economic principles, El-Rufai argued that their implementation had been flawed.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, El-Rufai, on Monday, February 24, argued that the government’s approach to some of the policies was wrong.

Recall that El-Rufai, who was nominated by Tinubu for a ministerial position in 2023, was among those denied confirmation by the Senate.

The Senate had declined to confirm his nomination, alongside Stella Okotete (Delta) and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba), citing unresolved security reports.

But the former governor stated that the National Assembly had no role in his exclusion and that Tinubu personally decided against appointing him.

Meanwhile, speaking on Tinubu’s policies, the minister said “I don’t want to pass any judgment or make any opinion about the government because anything I say can be interpreted as a criticism. I supported some of the policies, most of the economic policies are the right orthodox policies but the sequencing is wrong, the quality of the people implementing the reforms is least much to be desired.”

El-Rufai further noted that some of the measures, particularly those aimed at curbing food inflation, could be counterproductive. 

 “I think some of the reforms are just wrong. You don’t address food inflation by destroying domestic agriculture through importation, for instance. Food prices may be going down but farmers are being impoverished because they are being made to compete with subsidised agricultural products from Europe and other countries. So I have issues with many of them,” El Rufai said.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has embarked on a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilising the nation’s economy. 

    These measures, which include the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate unification, and increased reliance on food importation to lower consumer prices, have been both lauded and criticised. 

    While the government argues that these steps are necessary for long-term stability, their impacts have not yet been seen in the country as many Nigerians continue to face hardship.

    Many Nigerians have also pointed out the immediate hardship they have caused, with inflation and food prices remaining high.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

