21.6 C
Abuja

SON seals Mate Energy, alerts Nigerians of substandard engine oil in circulation

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said today that it has sealed the premises of Mate Energy allegedly for producing substandard engine oil.

The agency advised users of uncertified engine oil to be cautious in purchasing the product.

The Director-General, SON, Farouk Salim, gave the advice during a standards enforcement activity where the Surveillance, Investigation and Monitoring (SIM) Unit of SON uncovered a contract blending plant,  which it accused of engaging in the production of substandard engine oil.

Salim said in a statement that the enforcement exercise followed an intelligence gathered regarding a particular product, Efemaco Engine Oil, which he said had been in circulation for a couple of months.

The statement was issued on behalf of the SON DG by the Director, Lagos Regional Office, and Coordinator, SIM Unit, Suleiman Isa.

The regulatory agency added that the detection of the blending plant was a result of a collaboration between SON and the FCID, Alagbon, Lagos, which produced a suspect, Humble Igwe.

Igwe, following his arrest, was said to have led the SON team to the contract blending plant where various brands of engine oil were allegedly being manufactured.

- Advertisement -

Salim directed that the premises of Mate Energy Industries Limited, located at the Shimawa area of Ogun State, be sealed indefinitely.

He described the situation where any trader can walk into a blending plant and demand that a brand of engine oil be counterfeited and adulterated as shocking, stressing that this was a wake-up call for all Nigerians, and a signal particularly to SON that there was still a lot of work to be done.

Salim said the issue of contract blending, where people were paid to blend engine oil to produce substandard variants that have no close or remote resemblance to the original brand of engine oil, was a crime that would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 and the Criminal Code.

He advised the public to patronise only certified Made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo, and imported brands that have undergone the SON off-shore conformity assessment (SONCAP) processes and are duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

A total of 14 brands of lubricants were discovered to be manufactured by Mate Energy Industries Limited. They included Trust Lubricant Fluid, Bouton Panache, Crescent, Golden Link, Beacon, and Efemaco.

The statement said the facilities of Mate Energy Industries Limited and its contents would remain sealed, while samples from all the brands would be taken for testing to ascertain the quality of all the brands.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Support group urges Buhari to back Osinbajo for APC ticket

A SUPPORT group, Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women For PYO 2023, has asked...
Business and Economy

Mass resignation trails Union Bank’s acquisition

Many directors have been asked to resign or retire following the completion of the...
ICT/Telecoms

Kenyan builds mobile app for the deaf

A KENYAN, Luke Kizito has built a mobile application called 'assistALL' to help deaf...
Crime

Suspended Accountant-General released from EFCC custody

THE suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been released by the Economic...
Media News

IPC condemns fresh attacks on journalists

THE International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos-Nigeria has expressed concern over the recent wave of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSupport group urges Buhari to back Osinbajo for APC ticket

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.