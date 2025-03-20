SON warns dealers against risk of selling substandard tyres

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned tyre dealers and stakeholders about the risks associated with the circulation of substandard tyres in the country.

Speaking at the ‘Tyre Stakeholders’ Forum’ held at Apo Mechanic Village on Thursday, March 20, SON’s Director-General, Ifeanyi Okeke, stressed the need for dealers to ensure that only high-quality tyres reach consumers.

At the event, themed ‘Tyre Awareness – A National Imperative,’ Okeke urged retailers to uphold quality standards.

“As a retailer, you must carefully select the tyres you sell to consumers. Enough of substandard tyres,” Okeke stated.

Represented by Marilyn Waziri, Director of SON’s North Regional Zone, Okeke highlighted the dangers of substandard tyres and the implications of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the AfCFTA, your tyres can be exported to any country on the continent, and theirs can also enter Nigeria. If we continue dealing in substandard tyres, foreign products will dominate our market, pushing ours out,” he explained.

He assured traders that the campaign against substandard tyres is not intended to put them out of business but to enhance road safety and market competitiveness.

“We have been discussing, even at the national level, ways to reduce the influx of substandard tyres into the country. Our goal is not to force you out of business,” he added.

He further stated that the sensitisation campaign would be extended nationwide, with SON working closely with tyre dealers to ensure only certified products are sold in Nigeria.

SON’s FCT Coordinator, Gamagira Isiaka, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to addressing the issue of substandard tyres, emphasising their impact on transportation safety.

“The Director-General is deeply concerned about fake and substandard products, particularly tyres, and has instructed us to educate tyre dealers,” he noted.

Chairman of the Abuja Automobile Dealers Association, Samuel Akah, commended SON for the initiative and assured that dealers would comply with all stipulated quality measures.

He also praised SON’s leadership under Okeke for fostering a cooperative relationship with traders.

The event featured goodwill messages from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and other stakeholders. One of the facilitators, Adetoyi Adeyinka delivered a presentation on proper tyre preservation and related issues.