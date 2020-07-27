South-east governors order compulsory COVID-19 tests for teachers

SOUTH-eastern governors have ordered a compulsory COVID-19 test for all teachers in the country especially those in the eastern region of the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on the result of a virtual meeting by the southeast governors’ forum, on Sunday, the Chairman of the forum, David Umahi, stated that it was a necessary move.

Umahi also stated that the forum had agreed and would commence testing every household, especially the elderly from 65 years and above, while he also advised the Igbo community to continue to observe all COVID-19 safety measures laid down by relevant health authorities.

The Ebonyi state Governor disclosed that pending when the Federal government decides on when it is safe to reopen schools, the forum was assessing the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and would review school infrastructures in support with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols

In a related development, The ICIR reported that the Federal Government had on Friday last week directed all civil servants to undergo COVID-19 testing in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a circular conveying the directive signed by Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary and Service Welfare Officer, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the government said the move was to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Civil servants who are in Abuja were informed that provisions for the tests have been made available at THISDAY Dome located at Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

On Sunday, the NCDC reported 555 new cases of COVID-19, bring the country’s total to 40,532 cases, 17,374 discharged patients, and a death toll of 858.