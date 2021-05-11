Southern governors ban open grazing, canvass review of security appointments

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNORS from the southern region of Nigeria have banned open grazing and canvassed a review of the current security appointments in the country.

These were part of resolutions reached by the southern governors following the end of a meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba, Delta State.

Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde disclosed on his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, that during the meeting with other governors, they resolved to advise the Nigerian government to convoke a national dialogue to address greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements.

“We also recommended a review of appointments into Federal Government agencies, including security agencies, to reflect federal character,” Makinde said.

He noted that it was also resolved that Nigeria needed to be restructured to reflect true federalism, leading to state policing and a change in the revenue allocation formula of the nation.

The governors also said they recommended the establishment of ports in other states to address congestion at Apapa ports in Lagos State.

On the security issues in the southern part of the country and attacks by armed herders, criminals and bandits, Makinde said the governors had decided to ban open grazing in all of southern Nigeria.

Amid calls for secession from groups in the southern region, the governors reinstated their commitment to the unity of Nigeria, stating that they supported peaceful coexistence between all citizens on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness.