Sowore: Suspected thugs attack protesters in Abuja

PROTESTERS including rights activists, Deji Adeyanju were on Monday attacked by men suspected to be hoodlums during a street march against the ‘unlawful detainment’ of the RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore, Agba Kalingo and others at the National Headquarters of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) in Abuja.

The group led by Adeyanju had given the Federal government 14 days ultimatum to release the ‘unjustly’ detained activists by the State Security Services (SSS).

The group said they were attacked by hoodlums allegedly hired by the government which resulted in injuries sustained by the protesters.

They also alleged that the police failed to intervene in the attack until Adeyanju was injured.

In a similar development, Justice Mohammed also on Monday withdrew himself from suit seeking Sowore’s release from the SSS custody.

Deji Adeyanju & other coalition of civil society groups were attacked by Pro – Buhari Group {as they were heard chanting Sai Baba} during a peaceful protest at the National Human Rights Commission HQ in Abuja.

Justice Mohammed said his decision is informed by Sahara Reporters’s stories published in 2016 and 2019.

He said Sahara reporters had published news stories about the trial of a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

The judge said the reports made him withdraw from the case which is now before Justice Okon Abang.

He noted that Sowore’s case is complicated because if he ruled in favour of either of the party, the public might suspect his judgement.

“That is to say none of the parties should have fear or apprehension that he will not get justice before a court,” Mohammed stated.

He ruled that the Sowore’s suit be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment.