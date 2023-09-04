SSS uncovers alleged plot to stage violent protests across Nigeria

THE State Security Service (SSS) said it had uncovered plots by unnamed individuals to stage violent protests nationwide.

The secret security outfit claimed the protest had been planned to discredit the Federal Government over its economic policies.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, by the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.,” the SSS stated.

In the statement, the organisation advised university vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions to discourage their students from engaging in acts that derail public peace.

The agency also urged parents and guardians to reprimand their children and wards to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order.

According to the SSS, as the government is trying to make an effort to ease people’s pains, those planning to undermine national security should desist from it.

It added that it would not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.

The warning came on the heels of notice of a two-day warning strike issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the Federal Government’s failure to alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of petrol subsidy in the country.

At a press briefing on Friday, September 1, the NLC President Joe Ajaero said the strike would commence on Tuesday, September 5, and precede an indefinite action to begin later in the month.

“We have resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until the government takes steps to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country.

“We will commence a two-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday the 5th and 6th of September, 2023, to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month,” Ajaero said.

He added that there would also be a protest in Imo state against the abuse and violations of workers’ rights and picketing of Airpeace Airline’s office for violating workers’ rights.

“We are set to begin the shutdown of the operations of Airpeace Airline and other companies in the Aviation sector that are involved in serial violation of the rights of workers in the sector to freedom of Association and to collectively bargain and Organise,” he added.