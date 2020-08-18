State theft, cronyism and civil right violations: Inside the hidden horrors of the CAMA 2020 Bill

By, David HUNDEYIN

IMAGINE you woke up from a bad dream yesterday, only to find out that you are in another bad dream today. Then you wake up from it tomorrow, only to find yourself in another bad dream, which gives way to yet another nightmare and so on in that manner, like an everlasting set of Russian dolls. No matter how varied the subjects of the nightmares are, they always end with the same conclusion – the Nigerian government wants to take away all economic and civil rights by hook or crook. This is one way of describing what an examination of the recently ratified Companies and Allied Matter Act 2020 reads like.

Here we go again.

Over the past year, NewsWireNGR has published at least four separate deep dives into new and proposed laws and regulations put forward under the Buhari administration, that all pursue the same holy trinity of legislative and regulatory agenda – attacking freedom of speech and the civil space, abrogating property rights and economic prospects and instituting regulators, offices and bodies that exist above the jurisdiction of the court system.

This bill, which is supposed to be a harmless bill about ease of doing business follows the exact same playbook, with the added bonus of now being the law following the President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature on August 7.

Over the course of its 870 sections spread out over 604 pages, the bill has at least four clauses containing these anti-democratic policy directions strategically hidden in plain sight.

Among other things, it empowers the government to forcefully take over civil society organisations at will and expropriate their property. It also contains an unbelievable clause that expressly names a private business belonging to an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, effectively giving state backing to the revenue-generating activity of a politically-connected private entity.

It then criminalises freelancers alongside the entire Nigerian grey economy in an audacious regulatory power grab that opens the door to Nigerian citizens having their money seized from their bank accounts at the whim of the Nigerian State. Finally it contains a clause that is as comically unconstitutional as it is brazenly anti-democratic, purportedly preventing any individual or organisation from taking legal action against it unless it gives them permission to. This is the inside scoop on CAMA 2020, the Buhari administration’s latest successful attempt to smuggle 1984 into 2020.

CAMA 2020: NGO Bill in Disguise

In 2019, one of the bills that NewsWireNGR delved into was the ‘Bill for an Act To Provide For The Establishment Of The Non-Governmental Organizations Regulatory Commission For The Supervision, Co-ordination And Monitoring Of Non Governmental Organizations,’ popularly known as the ‘NGO Bill’. Originally introduced into the House of Representatives in 2016, it generated a huge uproar and was eventually put on ice when it became politically impossible to force it through. The provision of the bill that caused the loudest uproar was the proposed ability of the government to direct or even take over the activities of NGOs and civil society organisations (CSO).

Without raising as much as a whimper however, CAMA 2020 has got this very provision of the NGO Bill passed into law. According to Section 839 of the bill, the government now has the power to remove the management of any such organisation and replace it with whoever it wants based on nothing more than what side of the bed it wakes up on.

The highlighted sub-clause (iii.) can be explained in plain English as follows: “The commission may remove and replace the trustees of a CSO if it determines that it is in “the public interest” to do so – in its sole opinion and based on criteria nobody else has access to.” In other words, the Buhari Administration or any of its successors can now legally take over Amnesty Nigeria, SERAP or any similar organisations it has previously antagonised openly, if their definition of “public interest” means “the government must not be embarrassed.”

Legislative Cronyism Hiding in Plain Sight

Section 704 looks like a boring, bog-standard section about company law and the process of liquidation and insolvency practise. A closer look however reveals something very unusual that meets all the criteria for what can be described as “corruption.”

The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) is expressly named as the preferred government-recognised body which insolvency practitioners must be registered with in order to practise.

The problem with this is that BRIPAN is not in fact a government-recognised professional body like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), which was established Act of Parliament No 15 of 1965. BRIPAN, it turns out, is a private company limited by guarantee registered in 1994 as a non-profit association.

It also carries out revenue-generation activities including sale of membership forms and organising membership trainings and Fellow workshops for N90,000 and N250,000 respectively.