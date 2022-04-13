33.1 C
Abuja

Statistician-General of the Federation Simon Harry is dead

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
1min read

THE Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, is dead.

Harry reportedly passed on in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

There were reports that Harry was indisposed on Saturday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which had earlier debunked rumour of the Statistician-General’s death, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the NBS, Sunday Ichedi, said:  “It is confirmed, the Statistician-General is dead.”

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician-General of the Federation in August, 2021 following the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Yemi Kale.

Kale served as Statistician-General for two terms.

Harry joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

Before his appointment as the head of the NBS, he was the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department with about three decades of statistical experience.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is a fact-check Reporter with The ICIR. He has authored several fact checks which have contributed to the fight against fake news and other forms of information disorder. You can shoot him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 via Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

