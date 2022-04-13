— 1 min read

THE Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, is dead.

Harry reportedly passed on in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

There were reports that Harry was indisposed on Saturday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which had earlier debunked rumour of the Statistician-General’s death, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the NBS, Sunday Ichedi, said: “It is confirmed, the Statistician-General is dead.”

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician-General of the Federation in August, 2021 following the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Yemi Kale.

Kale served as Statistician-General for two terms.

- Advertisement -

Harry joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

Before his appointment as the head of the NBS, he was the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department with about three decades of statistical experience.