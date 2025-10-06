Strike: ASUU mobilises members as ultimatum to government enters final week

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced mobilising its members nationwide for possible industrial action as the federal government fails to address the issues raised in its 14-day ultimatum, which expires next week.

In a letter dated October 5, 2025, and sent to all ASUU branches, the union’s president, Chris Piwuna, said the government’s continued silence had left the union with no choice but to prepare for strike action.

The circular, which was reported by Daily Trust, noted that the National Executive Council (NEC), at an emergency meeting held on September 29, 2025, reviewed the results of a nationwide referendum and resolved to give the government two weeks to act on the renegotiated agreement transmitted since February 2025.

He stated in the letter that despite earlier communication with the Minister of Labour, the Minister of Education, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), there has been no meaningful development.

“It was further resolved that the union will proceed on a two-week warning strike at the expiration of the ultimatum if the government fails to take acceptable and satisfactory steps to address the lingering issues.

“The resolutions were immediately communicated to the Honourable Minister of Labour, the Honourable Minister of Education and the Nigeria Labour Congress,” the letter stated.

Piwuna urged all branches to commence full mobilisation of members for the proposed action, stressing that the union remained united in its demand for improved welfare, better funding of universities, and the implementation of the renegotiated agreement.

“The days ahead call for the mobilisation of every member of our union to ensure unity of purpose. No one should be left out of the struggle for our welfare, stem the Jupa syndrome and reposition the Nigerian University System (NUS) for global competitiveness,” the letter was quoted to have read.

He also encouraged members to take directives only from their branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators, adding that the strength of the union lies in collective action.

Background

ASUU had earlier issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government after its NEC meeting at the University of Abuja on September 29, 2025, where it decried the neglect of the nation’s universities and the government’s failure to implement agreements reached in previous negotiations.

The ICIR reported ASUU’s demands to include renegotiating the 2009 federal government and ASUU agreement, providing revitalisation funds for public universities, paying all earned academic allowances and withheld salaries, and addressing promotion arrears.

The union is also demanding the payment of outstanding third-party deductions, such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

Other issues raised by ASUU include the proliferation of public universities, the non-payment of arrears of earned academic allowances and non-release of owed salaries, “creeping fascism” in some Nigerian universities and the core curriculum minimum academic standard.

Meanwhile, should the strike hold, it will be ASUU’s first industrial action under the Tinubu administration since he assumed power on May 29, 2023.

The union went on strike five times in five years under Buhari.

The group was on strike in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022. However, a hitch-free academic year was recorded in 2023.