30.8 C
Abuja

Student critic apologises to Aisha Buhari, deactivates social media accounts

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A STUDENT Aminu Adamu has apologised to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, over an alleged defamatory post made on social media.

The final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Taxocology, at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, further said he will deactivate all his social media accounts to focus on his final examinations which is to commence on Monday, December 5.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, @aminullahie, on Sunday, December 4, Adamu sought the prayers of well-meaning Nigerians to sail through his final exams.

“I’ll like to use this medium to express my gratitude to the general public, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and to the management of Federal University, Dutse, for their help, support and prayers.

“I will also like to thank the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation, the person of her Excellency, Aisha Buhari for finding it worthy in her heart to forgive me for my recent actions and for her moral advice that I should change for the better. I will abide to those words,” he said.

He stated further that the deactivation of his social media accounts is to enable him concentrate in his examination.

“I have to deactivate my whole social media accounts because of my exams starting tomorrow as this is going to be the final semester and final exam, a little mistake might lead to several days,” he said.

- Advertisement -

It would be noted that many Nigerians had condemned the arrest of the student while urging those in position of authority to be tolerant of criticism in a democratic setting.

The former Second Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani faulted the President’s wife over the arrest of the student.

Ubani said many Nigerians had criticised former First Lady Patience Jonathan during her husband’s tenure as Nigeria’s President but she never arrested any of her detractors.

While reacting to the arrest of Aminu, Amnesty International had earlier tweeted: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the arrest of #Aminu. His family and acquaintances said that he was tortured, severely beaten, and subjected to other sorts of cruel treatment while being held incommunicado. Neither his family nor his lawyer have had access to him since his detention.”

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

No elected federal official, appointee will earn more than civil servants – Peter Obi

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said no federal public servant, including...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Presidential endorsement not sufficient to legitimise process – Falana

HUMAN rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the recent endorsement of the naira redesign...
National News

ECOWAS to get new complex in Abuja by 2025

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation of the new ECOWAS Headquarters Complex...
News

2023: Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 25,000mw by 2025

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to increase the country's power...
Political Parties

Okupe was expelled for mishandling N20m campaign funds — Ogun LP

THE Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun state, Michael Ashade, has said...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNo elected federal official, appointee will earn more than civil servants – Peter Obi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.