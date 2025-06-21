Suicide bomber kills 10 at Borno food joint

THE Borno State Police Command has confirmed 10 people killed and many injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Nahum Daso, confirmed on Saturday, June 21, that the incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday.

“Yesterday, around 22:00 in Konduga, unfortunately, somebody invaded a gathering with a bomb, killing over 10 persons,” Daso said.

He said that the command is making efforts to restore peace and order in the area, noting that an investigation into the incident had commenced to uncover details of the attack.

“We have deployed our EOD experts, together with the military and other security agencies, to the town. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain what actually or really happened. The details are still scanty,” the PPRO added.

The ICIR reported that the State Governor, Babagana Zulum, recently accused some Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces of serving as informants and working with Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise ground-level intelligence and heed professional advice from the military.

While stressing that the military alone would not end insurgency because they could not boast of good weapons like the insurgents, the governor reiterated the importance of adopting both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address the crisis.

The ICIR also reported that the governor banned the sale of petrol in filling stations across the Bama Local Government Area of the state, as part of efforts to address security challenges in the area.