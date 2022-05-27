Sule wins Nasarawa APC governorship primary

— 1 min read

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to return as the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 governorship election.

Ahmed Ibeto, chairman of the party’s governorship primary election committee, announced Sule as the winner of the election, which took place in Lafia, the state capital, on Thursday, May 26, 2022

According to Ahmed, Sule gathered 698 votes to defeat Fatima Abdullahi, who got three votes.

“With this result, as far as we are concerned and as my position as chairman of this primary committee, I hereby declare Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the governorship primary election,” he said.

Sule applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise and also appreciated the delegates for their patience.

While also appreciating his opponent, Ms Abdullahi, for her courage to vie for the governorship seat, stating that it would encourage women, especially in northern Nigeria, to seek for elective positions, he expressed hope that the general elections in 2023 would also be peaceful as the primaries in the state.

“My happiness is that you have gone through the exercise and have gained the experience. Now, I have no doubt in my mind that should you come out in 2027, the performance will be different,” he said.

Abdullahi congratulated Sule on his victory, saying she contested against him to be the face of the youths and women in Nasarawa.

According to her, the participation of Northern Nigerian women in politics and governance had been low.

“I will continue to project myself to encourage women across the country to aim higher and not to be limited by anything whatsoever,” she said.

She pledged her support and that of her supporters towards the victory of the governor in the 2023 election.