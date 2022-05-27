21.9 C
Abuja

Sule wins Nasarawa APC governorship primary

NewsPolitics and Governance
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to return as the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 governorship election.

Ahmed Ibeto, chairman of the party’s governorship primary election committee, announced Sule as the winner of the election, which took place in Lafia, the state capital, on Thursday, May 26, 2022

According to Ahmed, Sule gathered 698 votes to defeat Fatima Abdullahi, who got three votes.

“With this result, as far as we are concerned and as my position as chairman of this primary committee, I hereby declare Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the governorship primary election,” he said.

Sule applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise and also appreciated the delegates for their patience.

While also appreciating his opponent, Ms Abdullahi, for her courage to vie for the governorship seat, stating that it would encourage women, especially in northern Nigeria, to seek for elective positions, he expressed hope that the general elections in 2023 would also be peaceful as the primaries in the state.

“My happiness is that you have gone through the exercise and have gained the experience. Now, I have no doubt in my mind that should you come out in 2027, the performance will be different,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Abdullahi congratulated Sule on his victory, saying she contested against him to be the face of the youths and women in Nasarawa.

According to her, the participation of Northern Nigerian women in politics and governance had been low.

“I will continue to project myself to encourage women across the country to aim higher and not to be limited by anything whatsoever,” she said.

She pledged her support and that of her supporters towards the victory of the governor in the 2023 election.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Kwara Gov gets APC nod for second term

The Kwara State Governor,  Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has been returned unopposed as the governorship candidate...
Business and Economy

Nigeria imports 105,000 tonnes of fertilizer raw material from Russia, Canada – NSIA

THE Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has revealed that Nigeria will receive 105,000 tonnes...
Business and Economy

World Bank warns of looming recession

THE President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, has warned of global recession...
Elections

2023: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC governorship primary

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged winner of the governorship primary election of...
Business and Economy

FCT minister announces re-opening of Dei-Dei market

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Muhammad Musa Bello has announced...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria imports 105,000 tonnes of fertilizer raw material from Russia, Canada – NSIA
Next articleKwara Gov gets APC nod for second term

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.