Super Falcons pummel Ethiopia 4-0 to enlive Paris 2024 hopes

Dotun OMISAKIN
THE Nigeria’s senior women football team, Super Falcons has raised the hopes of their chance to represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics billed to hold in Paris, France as they pummel Ethiopia 4-0 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Falcons 4-0 victory on Tuesday summed up to a 5-1 aggregate win over Ethiopia. 

Despite finishing the first leg with 1-1 in Addis Ababa, the Super Falcons opened the basket of goals in the match through Uchenna Kanu who gave her the lead before the end of the first half.

Five minutes into the second half, the Falcons’ captain Rasheedat Ajibade doubled the lead after she connected from a cross from Asisat Oshoala as she powered a shot into the net. 

In the 68th minute, Oshoala who assisted in the second goal, turned scorer, after she headed the ball into the net from a pull-out from the left by Kanu. 

The visitors’ attempt to limit the damage met the firm resistance of the Super Falcons’ defense but the hunger to increase the score did not diminish as Ajibade unrelenting found a good spot to get a brace.

Ajibade possibility of a hat-trick could have become a reality at the death of the full time before her effort went  narrowly away.

The Super Falcons’ victory means that they will now meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, who overturned a 2-0 defeat in Kampala to defeat Uganda 3-0 after extra time in Yaounde on Tuesday night.

