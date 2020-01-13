Supreme court adjourns appeals against Imo, Sokoto, Kano, 3 other governors

Advertisement

THE Nigerian Supreme Court has suspended the hearing of the appeals on governorship positions in six states over a high level of noise in the court environment.

Tanko Muhammed, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) gave the order in Abuja on Monday as a response to the rowdiness and noise around the court premises, according to Punch.

As a result, the hearing of the appeals of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was affected.

Likewise, the appeals of Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State could not be heard.

A report stated that a high level of noise broke out due to sudden illness of one of the judges hearing the appeals. The CJN had to suspend the hearing when the security operatives could not control the crowd in the court premises.

Advertisement

The victory of Tambuwal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2019 governorship election is being challenged by Ahmed Aliyu, the All Progressives Congres (APC) candidate. Tambuwal won the election after a rerun on March 23 with a margin of 342 votes against Aliyu’s.

An initial court of appeal had upheld Tambuwal’s victory. But Aliyu appealed and proceeded to the apex court. The supreme court is yet to ascertain the victory as the hearing was suspended today.

For APC Ganduje in Kano, Abba Yusuf of the PDP governorship is contending his victory. Yusuf alleged irregularities in the rerun election after the main election was declared inconclusive.

In Imo State, APC candidate Hope Uzodinam is standing against PDP Ihedioha’s victory. The Supreme court had been expected to deliver the judgement today on the petitions against Ihedioha as the Imo governor.

A registrar of the court later announced that the six appeals were adjourned to Tuesday, January 14.

The apex court is expected to hear the appeals filed against the six governors across the federation and thereafter, gives final judgment in favour or against the elected governors.