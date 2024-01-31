Supreme Court affirms Fintiri’s election as Adamawa governor

THE Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state’s 2023 governorship election, Aisha Dahiru.

On March 11, Fintiri, who contested on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, was declared the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Dahiru, known as Binani, contested Fintiri’s victory in court.

In a judgement read by John Okoro on Wednesday, January 31, the court dismissed Binani’s appeal for lacking in merit.

According to the five-member panel, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa state, Hudu Ari, acted recklessly and criminally when he declared Dahiru the election winner before INEC reversed his decision.

According to Okoro, to prevent mayhem and disorder, the returning officer should be the one to declare the results.

He said the Electoral Act vested the responsibility of who to announce election results, and this power solely rests on the returning officer.

Consequently, the court addressed every point brought forth in the appeal against the appellants.

The apex court reserved judgment in the case between Fintiri and Binani on Monday, January 29 after hearing the parties’ arguments.

The state Election Petition Tribunals and the Court of Appeal had thrashed Binani’s appeals against Finitiri’s victory.

On December 18, 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Fintiri’s victory in the poll.

The court dismissed the APC and Dahiru’s petition.

Dahiru and the APC, in their petition, sought to nullify Fintiri’s election as the Adamawa State governor.

In its judgment, the court held that the tribunal was right in declaring Fintiri as the poll winner.