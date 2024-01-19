Supreme Court confirms Idris as Kebbi governor

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Kebbi state Governor Nasir Idris
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Kebbi state Governor Nasir Idris.

In its ruling on Friday, January 19, the panel of justices unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit.

The ICIR reported how Bande and the PDP had approached the Supreme Court, unsatisfied with the Appeal Court’s ruling affirming Idris as governor.

But the appellate court rejected the PDP and Bande’s appeal, ruling that it lacked merit.

The appellate court determined all five issues in favour of the governor and against the PDP in a majority decision read by Ndukwe Anyannwu.

The Kebbi state gubernatorial election, held on Saturday, March 18, was on Monday, March 20 declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC returning officer Yusuf Sa’idu, a professor at Danfodio University in Sokoto, announced the development at the collation centre in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said cancellations occurred across several registration areas (RAs) in 20 of the 21 local government areas in the state.


    According to him, declaring the election inconclusive was in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

    Dissatisfied with the election outcome in which Idris was eventually declared the winner, Bande approached the state governorship election petitions tribunal.

    He alleged that there was over-voting in some polling units and that Idris was not qualified to contest the election.

    While the tribunal deducted 1,735 votes from APC and over 900 votes from PDP’s results, these deductions did not affect Idris’ victory.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.