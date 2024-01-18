Supreme Court dismisses appeal against Gombe governor

Reading time: 1 mins
Judiciary
Supreme Court
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

THE Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Nafiu Bala, against the victory of Gombe state Governor Muhammadu Yahaya at the 2023 general elections.

In a judgment passed on Thursday, January 18, by a five-member panel of the court’s justices led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the court described the appeal as frivolous.

“You can’t come to court with frivolous appeal. I think you should not waste our time,” the court ruled.

The appeal was, therefore, withdrawn by lawyers representing the ADC and the case was dismissed.

The court also disclosed that the ruling for the suit by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the governor would be delivered on Friday, January 19.

Candidate of the PDP in the Gombe governorship election, Jibrin Barde, claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply with the Electoral Act (2022) in declaring Yahaya the poll winner.

He insisted that Yahaya was not re-elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election and challenged the results at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.


    The tribunal dismissed Barde’s petition and struck it out for lack of merit.

    Barde, however, challenged the ruling at the Appeal Court.

    He alleged that there were cases of ballot box stuffing and thumb-printing of election materials in nine local government areas in the state, but the court again upheld Yahaya’s victory.

    “All the issues are resolved in favour of the respondent and against the appellant. No order as to cost. The judgment of the lower tribunal is hereby affirmed,” the Appeal Court, led by Y.N. Orji-Agbadua, had ruled.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.