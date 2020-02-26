Supreme Court Endorses Diri as Bayelsa governor, Dismisses APC’s application

ON Wednesday, 26 February, the Supreme Court endorsed its decision on Bayelsa election which dismissed the applications for a review David Lyon as Governor-elect and reconfirmed Douye Diri as winner.

When the verdict on February 13, did not go down well with the All Progressive Congress, it applied that the Supreme Court should revisit the issue and reverse the judgement.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta described the applications filed by the APC and its governorship candidate as vexatious, frivolous, and constituted a gross abuse of court process.

According to Justice Amina Augie who read the judgment on Wednesday, the application lacked merit and the decisions of the court are final.

She added that the applicants failed to point out errors, stating that the judgment is final.

The apex court judge declared that the judgment is final and no court on earth can review it.

All parties involved were present as the seven-member panel headed by Sylvester Ngwuta pronounced the upholding of the court’s earlier verdict.

“There must be an end to litigation even if we review this judgment, every disaffected litigant will bring similar applications and the finality of Supreme Court judgments will be lost,” Amina said.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Adams Oshiomhole, All Progressives Congress Chairman, supporters of the parties in the dispute and others were in court while Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, led the team of lawyers for Lyon and his deputy.

The party, in an application filed by its team of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also requested that the apex court set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgement of February 13, 2020 and its succeeding execution by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In this honourable court’s judgement of 13th February, 2020, the court erroneously and inadvertently stated that the trial High Court consequentially disqualified the applicant‘s governorship candidate even though the trial court made no such order and when the trial court indeed refused to grant the express orders sought by the plaintiffs therein for his disqualification,” APC claimed.

The APC argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction and denied the APC fair hearing when it proceeded to disqualify its governorship candidate even though the Federal High Court, in the judgement by Justice Inyang Ekwo, which the apex court affirmed, refused PDP’s prayer to disqualify Lyon.

The party also faulted the interpretation given to the apex court’s judgement by the INEC in deciding to issue the certificate of return to the candidate of the PDP.

Augie concluded with instructing that the counsels of the APC and Mr Lyon are to each pay Douye Diri, his deputy Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and the PDP the sum of N10 million.