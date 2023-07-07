28.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceJudiciary
Judiciary

Supreme Court frees Nwaoboshi, quashes 7 years jail sentence 

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

Related

THE Supreme Court on Friday, July 7, freed a former senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, from a seven years prison sentence after nullifying his conviction for fraud and money laundering offences.

The apex court ordered Nwaoboshi’s immediate release from the Lagos Prisons in Ikoyi, where he is serving the now nullified jail sentence.

Nwaoboshi’s two businesses, Suiming Electrical Ltd. and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd., charged with two counts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and tried alongside the accused person, were also freed by the Supreme Court.

In a split decision of four-to-one, the Supreme Court set aside the July 1, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had reversed Nwaoboshi’s earlier discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The verdict made by the appellate court against Nwaoboshi’s firms was also overturned by the Supreme Court in its lead opinion, read by Emmanuel Agim, a justice.

The apex court held that the EFCC unfairly and intentionally punished Nwaoboshi and the two companies for allegedly committing crimes not punishable by law.

Nwaoboshi previously represented Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate.

The ICIR, in July 2022, reported that the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal sentenced Nwaoboshi to seven years in prison for money laundering.

The EFCC announced the development on its official Twitter handle.

The anti-graft agency also said the court ordered that Nwaoboshi’s two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, be wound up in line with the provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

The judgment, according to the EFCC, was a result of the success of the appeal against the decision of a Lagos Federal High Court presided by Chukwujekwu Aneke, which on June 18, 2021, discharged and acquitted Nwaoboshi of a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

Aneke, in the June 2021 judgment, had also dismissed the fraud and money laundering charges against Nwaoboshi.

The judge said the EFCC failed to prove the elements of the offences it charged the lawmaker for.

The lawmaker and his two companies were subsequently discharged and acquitted before the EFCC appealed the judgment, which led to the conviction by the Court of Appeal in July 2022.

Nwaoboshi was arraigned alongside Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court 2018 over fraud and money laundering charges.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The EFCC, in suit number FHC/L/117C/18, accused the three defendants of fraudulently acquiring a property named Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa, Lagos.

    Ruling on the EFCC’s appeal, the Court of Appeal held that the trial judge erred in dismissing the charges against the respondents.

    The appellate court held that the prosecution had proved the ingredients of the offence and consequently found the defendants guilty as charged.

    However, dissatisfied with his conviction and prison sentence, Nwaoboshi took the case before the Supreme Court, which, on Friday overturned the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Entertainment

    How Nigerian Idol empowers budding talents in music industry

    MUSIC competition, Nigerian Idol, has been providing a platform for many talented singers to...
    World News

    Titanic sub: OceanGate suspends operations after implosion

    OPERATOR of the submersible, which imploded during a trip to the Titanic wreckage in...
    Education

    Student loan: Reps warn tertiary institutions against hiking tuition

    THE House of Representatives has warned public tertiary institutions in Nigeria against using the...
    Police

    Abba Kyari to remain in prison despite N50m bail

    AN Abuja Federal High Court has granted the former commander of the Police Intelligence...
    Investigations

    For a fee, a foreigner can get Nigerian certificate of origin without hassle (I)

    A certificate of origin is an essential document in Nigeria. From job placements to...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    UK ban: Nigerian Youtuber responds to backlash over BBC interview

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Senate joins Reps, others in seeking clemency for Ekweremadu

    Nigerian soldiers accused of destroying Ohafia communities in Abia

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    How Nigerian Idol empowers budding talents in music industry

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.