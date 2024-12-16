Supreme Court lambasts lawyer for filing ‘frivolous’ case against Tinubu

THE Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Owuru, seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu from office.

The court also awarded a fine of N5 million penalty against the litigant. In addition to the fine, the apex court ordered its registry to reject any further frivolous originating summons from Owuru.

Owuru did not participate in the 2023 presidential election which Tinubu won. He was the HDP’s candidate in the 2019 election against former President Muhammadu Buhari and others.

During the court proceedings on Monday, December 16, Owuru, who claimed to have practised law since 1984, attempted to present his case while wearing his legal attire.

However, he was instructed to leave the bar and remove his wig and gown before being allowed to proceed. After complying, he was questioned about why he had returned to court despite having his previous suits dismissed three times.

His attempt to persuade the Supreme Court to hear his case was unsuccessful, and his explanations were deemed unconvincing.

The court, through its judge, Uwani Musa Aba-Aji, threatened to refer him to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) due to his ‘stubbornness’.

The judge found Owuru’s conduct to be unbefitting of a lawyer with over 40 years of experience, as he claimed.

Ultimately, the court dismissed his suit and ordered him to pay Tinubu ₦5 million. The court lambasted him for wasting its time with frivolous lawsuits and abusing court processes.

Tinubu’s counsel, Bode Olanipekun, a senior advocate, pointed out to the court that Owuru’s previous cases had been dismissed due to lack of merit.

He also stated that the new suit was unclear and poorly presented, making it difficult to understand its direction.

Furthermore, Olanipekun expressed that apologising on Owuru’s behalf was challenging due to his unprofessional conduct, which he said had become unbearable to the legal profession.

Owuru’s suit was based on two main grounds: the alleged non-qualification of Tinubu to hold office as Nigeria’s president and the alleged usurpation of the office in contravention of the law.

He also accused Tinubu of forfeiting $460,000 to the US over an alleged drug trafficking-related offence and claimed that Tinubu was an active agent of the CIA, which he believed disqualified Tinubu from holding the office of President.

The ICIR reported that the Court of Appeal had earlier fined Owuru N40 million for filing a baseless suit against Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other defendants.

The three-member panel of the appeal court, led by Jamil Tukur, in May 2023 determined that by initiating a frivolous and vexatious lawsuit to irritate the respondents, Owuru had engaged in a blatant abuse of the legal system.