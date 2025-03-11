Supreme Court upholds Aiyedatiwa’s victory, dismisses Ajayi’s suit

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, contesting the legitimacy of Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy in the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

In the lead judgment delivered by Garba Lawal on Tuesday, March 11, the apex court threw out the litigants’ appeal for lacking in merit, being baseless, and frivolous.

The court validated the earlier rulings of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal regarding Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy in the poll.

Ajayi had attempted to overturn Aiyedatiwa’s victory by accusing the governor’s deputy, Olayide Adelami, of forgery, impersonation, and identity fraud.

Ajayi’s lawsuit, submitted on June 7, 2024, alleged that Adelami forged documents tainted his eligibility to stand in the election.

However, his efforts were thwarted as both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal dismissed his case on technical grounds, thereby upholding Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

The Federal High Court ruled that the accusations of forgery against Adelami required more substantial evidence, which couldn’t be presented through an originating summons.

Additionally, the petition was deemed “statute-barred” since it was filed after the constitutionally mandated deadline.

The Court of Appeal upheld this decision on January 18, and also imposed a N500,000 fine on the litigant.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Ajayi proceeded to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, after taking arguments from counsel to the parties on February 25, reserved its judgment till today, March 11.

The ICIR reported that Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victory in the Ondo State governorship election held on November 16, 2024.

He secured 366,781 votes, winning in all 18 local government areas, while his closest contender, Ajayi, trailed with 117,845 votes.