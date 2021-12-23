Suspected ISWAP terrorists bomb Maiduguri as Buhari visits Borno

— 1 min read

SUSPECTED members of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) have launched multiple rocket attacks on Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Islamic terrorists launched rocket attacks on Thursday at areas close to the Maiduguri airport and the Nigerian Air Force Base ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to inaugurate projects done by Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum.

Other bombs landed in several locations which included: Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari and Ayafe communities within the metropolis.

The insurgents were said to have launched the attack from the outskirts of Auno, which is about 15 kilometres away from the city.

Residents within the area scampered for safety amid sounds of explosions. Casualty figures were yet to be ascertained as at the time of going to the press.

The ICIR reached out to General Manager of Corporate Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Henrietta Yakubu to ascertain if Maiduguri’s airport where the president landed was hit.

“I have been unable to reach the airport manager in Maiduguri to get details of the incident. I guess it’s because of network issues they are having and I am currently in transit but when I get feedback, I will inform you,” she said.

The president was received by Zulum; his deputy Usman Kadafur; members of national and state legislative houses, and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya and Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Christopher Musa.

Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram in 2002, has been the epicentre of the 10-year-old insurgency and has been repeatedly under attack.

Earlier in August, top commanders of different insurgent groups had surrendered and sought forgiveness from Nigerians.