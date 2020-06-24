Sydney to host 2021 Global Investigative Journalism Conference

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network in partner with Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas will co-host the 12th Global Investigative Journalism Conference, in Sydney, Australia, during November 2021.

The seminal international event in investigative journalism is a global conference held every two years.

The International Convention Center in central Sydney will host the GIJC21 which is scheduled to hold from November 3rd to 7th, 2021.

The Global Investigative Journalism Network, founded in 2003, is an association of 184 nonprofit organizations in 77 countries, working to strengthen and expand investigative reporting worldwide. The Sydney-based Judith Neilson Institute was founded in 2018 as a center to support quality journalism in Australia and around the world.

Mark Ryan, Executive Director of JNI, said GIJC21 would be an unparalleled opportunity for journalists from Australia and the Asia Pacific to learn techniques and skills from the best journalists in the world.

“We deeply appreciate the Judith Neilson Institute’s support during these uncertain times,” said Brant Houston, chair of the GIJN board. “This presents GIJN with a great opportunity to hold its first global conference in the region.

“It will also showcase the work of journalists from Australia and the Asia Pacific and share their lessons and experiences with the global journalism community,” he said.

The GIJCs are huge training events, featuring practical panels and workshops on the latest investigative techniques, data analysis, online research, cross-border collaboration, and more by the best journalists in the field.

The conferences have trained over 8,000 journalists and resulted in the founding of investigative teams, nonprofit newsrooms, and headline-making stories around the world. The last conference, GIJC19, was held in Hamburg, Germany, in September 2019, and attracted 1,750 people from 131 countries.

Next year’s conference will again feature a robust fellowship program that brings in journalists from developing and transitioning countries to receive training.

For more information, please read more.