Take-It-Back Movement seeks police protection during June 12 protest

Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
THE Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement has requested police protection on Nigeria’s Democracy Day – Thursday, June 12 – the day it plans to protest across the country.

Citing its constitutional rights to freedom of expression and assembly under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, the group emphasised its commitment to a peaceful and lawful demonstration on Democracy Day.

“We are dedicated to keeping this protest peaceful, organised, and in full compliance with Nigerian laws,” the group stated.

It added, “We also urge the police to cooperate by providing security support, as they have done during our previous protests against poor governance.”

The TIB further expressed its willingness to dialogue with law enforcement agencies to facilitate a safe and seamless protest.

The ICIR reported that the movement vowed to stage a peaceful demonstration on this year’s Democracy Day.

The group’s National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, June 3.

He said the movement “rejects the hollow ceremonies and official pageantry” typically associated with Democracy Day.


     

     

    “This June 12, we march not just for ourselves, but for the slain in Benue, the displaced in Plateau, the silenced in detention, and the starving masses abandoned by the corrupt elite”, Sanyaolu said.

    The group’s leader appealed to all Nigerians to stand up against “undemocratic forces in power.”

    “We will not participate in the hypocrisy of celebrating freedom where none exists. Instead, we declare this day a National Day of Resistance, a day to stand against tyranny and bad governance.

    “Freedom of speech is under attack. The state has turned on its citizens with an unrelenting campaign of intimidation and censorship,” the group stated.

