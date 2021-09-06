Taliban gives tertiary institutions ultimatum to submit proposals for segregated education

Taliban-appointed acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said on Sunday that tertiary institutions had only three days to submit their proposals as the country hoped to begin implementation of an unintegrated system of education by the end of September.

Under the new policy, male and female students would not be able to take classes together, just as male teachers could not be allowed to teach female students.

Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen had told Fox News on Friday that Afghan women would be allowed to work and receive an education as long as they wore hijabs.

However, another Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that they did not plan to include female ministers in a new unity government as women would not serve as ministers under shariah law.

He did not rule out that women would be allowed to take on minor roles in the administration, Police and judiciary.

Last week, Afghan women held a demonstration in Herat and the capital city of Kabul, demanding participation in the national government and respect for their rights.

