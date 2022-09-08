26.4 C
Tarbell Fellowship seeks early-career journalists

Blessing Otoibhi
TRINING for Good is seeking applications for its Tarbell Fellowship.  

The fellowship represents a unique opportunity to do great journalism, covering topics that could have a major impact on the lives of billions, such as global poverty and existential risks. 

The program incorporates expert speakers, feedback and mentorship from experienced journalists. Upon graduation, fellows are expected to bring their impact-focused perspective to major newsrooms and publications around the globe. 

Early-career journalists worldwide can apply for a fellowship that awards stipends up to US$50,000. 

The remote yearlong fellowship will run from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024. 

Fellows will attend a two-week summit in Oxford, United Kingdom at the beginning of the fellowship, March 1 to 14, 2023.  

Travel and accommodation costs will be fully covered. 

The application deadline is October 9, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

