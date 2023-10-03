Tarbell Fellowship seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
The Tarbell Fellowship
The Tarbell Fellowship
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE Tarbell Fellowship, hosted by Training for Good, invites applications from early-career journalists covering emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

Fellows will be assigned to a major newspaper for nine months, participate in a study group covering AI governance and technological principles, and attend a two-week media conference in Oxford. 

It is a one-year programme, and the fellowship offers a stipend of up to $50,000 to support these postings, which will run from January to December 2024.

Expert speakers, comments mentoring from seasoned journalists, and networking events with specialists from prominent AI organisations are all part of the programme. 

After graduation, fellows are expected to contribute skills to significant newsrooms and publications worldwide. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 15, 2023. Interested fellows can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.