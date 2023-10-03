Tarbell Fellowship seeks entries

THE Tarbell Fellowship, hosted by Training for Good, invites applications from early-career journalists covering emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

Fellows will be assigned to a major newspaper for nine months, participate in a study group covering AI governance and technological principles, and attend a two-week media conference in Oxford.

It is a one-year programme, and the fellowship offers a stipend of up to $50,000 to support these postings, which will run from January to December 2024.

Expert speakers, comments mentoring from seasoned journalists, and networking events with specialists from prominent AI organisations are all part of the programme.

After graduation, fellows are expected to contribute skills to significant newsrooms and publications worldwide.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 15, 2023. Interested fellows can apply here