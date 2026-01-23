Tasks awaiting Oke, Are, Dalhatu as Tinubu posts ambassadors

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the posting of four ambassador-designates to key nations, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Turkey in a move that signals an effort to enhance Nigeria’s global diplomatic footprint after more than two years of running an administration without consular heads.

However, the president soon made a volte-face by pausing his decision to post an ambassador to Turkey.

After assuming office in September 2023, the Tinubu administration recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, a move that attracted criticism following prolonged gaps in diplomatic representation that weakened Nigeria’s international influence, complicated consular services, and hampered bilateral cooperation. Opposition political parties warned that an absence of ambassadors could damage Nigeria’s global image and relations.

The ICIR reported in December 2025 that the Senate confirmed the ambassadorial nominees after the nominations had generated debates, given the credibility and past public records of some of them.

Currently, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, are among 65 other nominees awaiting their postings.

Ambassador-designates and their new posts

Tinubu directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally notify host governments under diplomatic protocols. The three ambassadors are:

Ayodele Oke, who was posted to France. Oke brings experience from previous diplomatic work and national intelligence networks. He is an alumnus of Emory University in Atlanta, United States, where he undertook advanced academic training. He previously served as Director-General of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria’s external intelligence arm, after rising through its ranks, as Regions Director at NIA headquarters. Before leading the NIA, he was Nigeria’s ambassador to the Secretariat of the Commonwealth of Nations in London. His tenure as NIA boss ended controversially in 2017 when he was suspended amid an investigation, but the case was later discontinued and struck out by a Nigerian court in 2023.

Lateef Kayode Are: A former security service head and national security adviser, he was posted to the United States of America. Are graduated with First Class Honours in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in 1980 and later earned a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He served as Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency from 1999 to 2007, playing a key role in national security operations. Are also held the position of National Security Adviser (NSA) in 2010, coordinating Nigeria’s security policy at the highest level. Earlier in his career, he was an officer with the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Amin Mohammed Dalhatu: Who previously served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea was posted to the United Kingdom as High Commissioner. His tenure in South Korea involved promoting political, economic and cultural ties between Abuja and Seoul. His diplomatic career included leading embassy operations, overseeing consular services, and advancing Nigerian foreign policy objectives in Asia before his recent nomination.

The new envoys face a series of political, economic, and bilateral tasks which include rebuilding Nigeria’s bilateral engagement with the US, as it remains one of Nigeria’s most important diplomatic partners, with ties spanning trade, security cooperation and educational exchange. As ambassador-designate, Are’s immediate task will include stabilising relations after heightened tensions reported in recent diplomatic interactions and discussions around security cooperation.

Oke and Dalhatu are expected to strengthen ties with France and the UK because they are key partners for Nigeria in areas including investment, security, and regional diplomacy, especially in the Sahel and West Africa. They will help negotiate economic agreements and provide regular channels for political dialogue with host governments and investors.

Consular and diaspora engagement: Nigeria’s large diaspora communities in the US, UK and France are key stakeholders in economic and social remittances. Strengthening consular services, streamlining processes for Nigerians abroad, and protecting citizen rights will be important functions for the new envoys.

Multilateral and security cooperation: Given global security concerns, the envoys must navigate complex geopolitics to ensure Nigeria continues to seek stronger cooperation on counterterrorism, climate change, and cross-border crime. These areas are central to Nigeria’s foreign policy and will define the diplomatic engagements of Oke, Are, and Dalhatu.

The posting of ambassadors by Tinubu marks a turning point in Nigeria’s external relations. However, the success of these appointments will hinge on how effectively the ambassadors can strengthen bilateral ties, advance economic diplomacy, and address both domestic expectations and international challenges.