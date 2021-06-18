We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has carved out a new transmission region from the old Kaduna Region.

Known as Kano Transmission Region, the newly established unit brings the number of TCN regional centres to 10.

The TCN believes the step will improve commercial activities in the state.

The creation of the Kano Transmission Region became necessary owing to the rapid economic and industrial development being witnessed within Kano State and its environs, as well as the gradual implementation of TCN’s strategic ‘Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP),’ which has enabled the transmission company to complete some ongoing projects and increase the number of substations within that axis.

General manager of Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah explained on Friday, in a statement, that the Kano Transmission Region had, under its supervision, one sub-regional office and several work centers, all housing 13 transmission substations (TS), including the Kumbotso TS, Dan Agundi TS, Dakata TS, Tamburawa TS, Kwanar Dangora TS, Wudil TS, Kankia TS, Katsina TS, Daura TS, Dutse TS, Hadejia TS, Azare TS, and Gagarawa TS.

“The new Kano region currently has ongoing transmission substation projects which when completed would further increase bulk transmission capacity in the new region.”

The new Kano Transmission Region, the company said, would deepen operational efficiency within the region and enable its engineers to readily access and resolve technical issues within the new region.

Mbah explained that prior to the creation of the new Kano Region, major decisions had to be referred to Kaduna Region for directives, and the supply of materials was sometimes delayed due to logistic issues from Kaduna.

Mbah noted that the proximity of the new region would radically reduce downtime and eliminate time lost when materials had to be conveyed from the Kaduna Region.

Nigeria seeks to expand transmission infrastructure to lessen grid pressure, avoid concerns of grid collapse and improve transmission expansion for available power in the national grid.

The TCN and the power distribution companies in the country have constantly been at daggers drawn over the recurring incidence of grid collapse in the country, which often occurs as a result of load shedding and non-adherence to the grid code and load rejection due largely to poor infrastructure.

Already, the government has commenced efforts to expand the transmission infrastructure.

Energy experts say unbundling the transmission company will bring more private investments into the sector and ensure proper regulation of the system operator from the market operator.

Presidential Adviser on Infrastructure and Power Ahmed Zakari had earlier stated that the National Council on Privatisation members were currently looking at the unbundling the TCN.

The Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project – Phase 1 (NTEP1)- is part of the National Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP), which aims to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nigeria’s electricity transmission substations and lines, to increase power transmission network and allow distribution companies to improve supply to consumers.

NTEP1 is located in the North-West, South -East and South-South regions of Nigeria, and cuts across Kano, Kaduna, Delta, Edo, Anambra, Imo, and Abia states.

Energy lawyer and power sector governance expert Chuks Nwani told The ICIR that the seamless collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)) and the TCN in advancing transmission infrastructure in the country was a good step towards safeguarding the national grid and addressing concerns of aggregate commercial and technical losses.

He stressed that the TCN should take a deeper step towards its unbundling to ensure harmonisation of the market operator and system operator responsibility in driving power access in the country, while addressing concerns of grid collapse.