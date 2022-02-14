36.1 C
TCN to boost power transmission with 15 new transformers

Harrison Edeh
nigeria national grid collapse
THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) on Saturday took delivery of 15 new power transformers in Lagos.

The delivery is expected to increase the country’s electricity transmission capacity by 1,487 megawatts.

Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson of the company in a statement said the equipment comprise 10 60MVA 132/33kV and five 150MVA 330/132kV capacity transformers delivered to TCN Central Store in Ojo, Lagos State.

She explained further that they are for onward delivery to various TCN project sites nationwide.

Mbah also quoted the Acting Managing Director of TCN Sule Abdulaziz as saying that the contract for the supply of the transformers was under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) funded by the World Bank.

Abdulaziz explained in the statement that TCN is expected to take a decision on the project site the transformers would be installed.

He explained that on installation and connection to the grid, the transformers would add 637MW and 850MW respectively to the transmission network, consequently increasing the total capacity of the transmission system by 1487MW.

Abdulaziz noted that in August 2021, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts which brought in 10 number 60MVA132/33kV transformers and 25 earthing transformers.

Out of the ten 60MVA transformers, five were installed in Karu and Gombe Substations, while two are currently being installed in Kano and one in Lagos State.

“This is the first time in the history of TCN that it took delivery of large numbers of transformers within a short period. These are milestone achievements for TCN, as it strives to implement its short-term development plan under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

“The World Bank-sponsored NETAP project is only one of the TCN donor-funded projects aimed at expanding the transmission grid, while also prioritizing maintenance of the existing transmission infrastructures” he said.

TCN is equally executing several projects funded by the Agence Français de Développement (AFD).

On the other hand, processes for project’s funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) is progressing very fast and TCN will soon sign contracts for 330kV and 132kV substations.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

