Teenager detained in Kirikiri over ‘baseless’ robbery charge – Lawyer

A TEENERGER, Alabi Quadri, has been held at the Kirikiri Minimum Security Custodial Centre in Lagos since January over alleged armed robbery, a charge his lawyer says is baseless.

In a social media post, on Wednesday, April 9, his legal counsel, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, stated that the arrest and detention of Quadri stems from a long-standing dispute with local area boys who allegedly abducted him and took him to the police.

Effiong claimed that Quadri was picked up near his home while returning from work and accused of participating in a street fight.

“We can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January. He was abducted by ‘Area Boys’ close to his home while returning from work.

“According to Alabi and his mother, his painful walk to prison can be attributed to the prolonged malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the last electioneering campaign.

“Since he failed to properly “settle” some people, it has been one attack to another. After abducting Alabi, the same area boys who have been threatening to deal with him for not sharing the money he was gifted dragged him to the Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) where he was detained,” Effiong wrote.

The area boys initially claimed that Alabi was one of the young men who had been involved in street fights.

But when the police arraigned him, he was charged with robbery involving four adults he does not know.

The police alleged that the group robbed two individuals of four mobile phones and cash, totaling N579,000, using cutlasses.

“I spent about two hours interviewing Alabi about the veracity of the charges brought by the police. Speaking objectively, we all left Kirikiri with a strong conviction that this gentleman is just another victim of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

“The last point that we want to state on the record is that Alabi is a minor. He is less than 18 years.

According to Effiong, Quadri’s predicament began following his viral picture during the 2023 campaign event when he stood in front of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s convoy and later received financial support from the public.

The lawyer said some area boys felt entitled to a share and have since harassed him for not “settling” them.

He further described the case as another example of Nigeria’s flawed justice system.

Effiong stated that Quadri has now appeared before the magistrate three times and is being held alongside adult suspects, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He added that his legal team would pursue all lawful means to secure Quadri’s release and ensure justice is served.

The ICIR reports that Alabi Quadri’s detention in Kirikiri became public on Monday, April 7, when an X user, @Hausa_girl, posted his viral photo taken in front of Peter Obi’s convoy with the caption,“Do you guys remember this picture? Well the boy in front of this convoy is languishing in Kirikiri prison.”

She stressed that “The court is awaiting advice from DPP on how to proceed with the case.

“He was coming back from work the day some guys in the street apprehended him and took him to the police station. The guys told the police that he’s among the people stealing and fighting in the area which is not true. He’s being charged with stealing and fighting.”

Her post generated widespread reactions, including one from Obi, who said he had contacted Inibehe Effiong to take up the case.

Obi further appealed to the police and other agents of the government to always operate within the law and the rules.