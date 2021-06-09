We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TERRORISTS have attacked three villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing four people and kidnapping 60 women in the process.

The attacks, which took place on Tuesday in Munawa, Malele and Randa villages, led to the killings and kidnap of residents, and the burning of huts and buildings within the area.

According to a report, the men in the villages had fled the town based on information received prior to the attack.

Efforts made by The ICIR to reach Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu and the Army Spokesperson Mohammed Yerima yielded no result as both neither picked their calls nor respond to WhatsApp messages sent to them.

Security in Nigeria has declined over the past few years, particularly in the North, due to the incessant killings and increased rate of mass abductions.

Kidnappings such as these have become a disturbing trend, leaving residents in constant fear and anxiety.

In April, The ICIR reported the killing of over 80 people in attacks by terrorists across five villages in Zamfara.

A few days ago, over 30 people were reportedly killed in terrorist attacks across villages in Zurmu Local Government Area of Zamfara.