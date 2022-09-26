22.5 C
Abuja

Terrorists attack Kaduna communities, kill three, abduct 22

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Image of bandits
TERRORISTS have reportedly attacked some Kaduna communities, killing three and abducting 22 farmers in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

In a chat with journalists today, the chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, said the attack occurred on Saturday, September 24, around 7:30pm.

According to Kasai, the bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari community in Kazage ward in the local government area and killed two locals, Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu.

He said the bandits kidnapped 12 persons and looted shops in the same community during the attack.

Also, on Saturday, another group of terrorists reportedly killed one person and kidnapped six others at FARM CENTRE, located around the Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road.

They also kidnapped four others at Dajin Jangali and seized three motorcycles (Bajaj model) from farmers in the Kamfanin Doka area.

“BEPU observes with serious concern the way the terrorists continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.

“The union will never relent in its continuous call on relevant authorities to intensify efforts towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA, especially at this early crop harvesting period,” Kasai said.

When contacted on the telephone, the Kaduna State police command’s public relations officer Mohammed Jalige promised to get back to our reporter, but had not done that at the time of filing this report.

Bankole Abe
