The Arab Council for the Sciences offers fellowship

THE Arab Council for the Social Sciences (ACSS) is accepting applications for the 10th cycle of its Early Career Fellows Program (ECFP).

This 12-month fellowship program aims at enabling early career researchers, up to three years out of a Ph.D., to pursue their research and publishing plans, become part of Arab research networks and plan a research career in the Arab region.

The fellowship will provide living and research expenses, with a total stipend ranging between US$20,000 and US$36,000.

The deadline for the submission of applications is May 25, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.