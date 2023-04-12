34.1 C
Abuja

The Arab Council for the Sciences offers fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi
The Arab Council for the Social Sciences

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Arab Council for the Social Sciences (ACSS) is accepting applications for the 10th cycle of its Early Career Fellows Program (ECFP).

This 12-month fellowship program aims at enabling early career researchers, up to three years out of a Ph.D., to pursue their research and publishing plans, become part of Arab research networks and plan a research career in the Arab region.

The fellowship will provide living and research expenses, with a total stipend ranging between US$20,000 and US$36,000.

The deadline for the submission of applications is May 25, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

152 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya

THE Nigerian Government in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), have evacuated...
Elections

Borno assembly member-elect is dead

BORNO State House of Assembly member-elect Nuhu Clark has died, 23 days after winning...
Elections

Kano APC contests NNPP’s victory, leaves Gawuna out of suit

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has filed a petition to challenge the...
Conflict and Security

Arewa youths react as Benue govt suspends anti-grazing law

THE Benue State Government has suspended the enforcement of the state's anti-open grazing law...
National News

Census: NPC postpones training for enumerators, supervisors

THE National Population Commission (NPC) has postponed a training programme organised for enumerators and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
152 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.