The Constructive Institute offers global journalism conference

Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

THE Constructive Institute is inviting registrations for its 4th Global Constructive Journalism Conference.

The conference is slated to take place in Bonn, Germany on June 22, 2022.

The event will bring together researchers and journalists from Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Germany, Norway, and Georgia.

Anyone can attend the event.

Participants will discuss ways to make an impact on the future of journalism. Topics include breaking the toxic cycle of media and politics, journalism in a polarised world, covering war and conflict, combating climate fatigue, local news, and more.

The organiser says, “As polarization becomes the next pandemic, journalists need to listen louder.

“Listen to the audience, asking us to provide truth and understanding.

“Listen to best practices of innovative journalists, rethinking the role of news reporting at a time of eroding trust in democracy, media, and politics.”

Registration is ongoing and interested persons can apply here.

