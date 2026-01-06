The illusion of a single party by Eric Teniola

By Eric TENIOLA

A persistent fear in Nigerian politics is the emergence of a single-party system or a sole presidential candidate. Despite recurring anxieties, this outcome has never materialised. While recent party defections may suggest an invincible ruling party, Nigeria’s political history is defined by unexpected twists. Shattered dreams and surprise elements are inherent in our national life.

The surprise element is unavoidable. Unexpected events are an inescapable part of life and strategy. To illustrate this, I will cite three historical examples relating to three former leaders: Shehu Shagari (25 February 1925 – 28 December 2018), Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (84), and Sani Abacha (20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998).

The 1979 elections and the myth of dominance

After the July 7, 1979 elections, in which Shehu Shagari was declared President, the composition of the Senate was as follows

NPN Senators (1979)

Those elected on the platform of the NPN included A.D. Rufai, Ibrahim Dimis, Ibrahim Jalo Waziri, Abdulkadir Yelwaji Saleh, Uba Ahmed, D.D. Dafinone, Andrew Abogede, J.S. Tarka, Suemo Chia, B. Ameh Ebute, Ahmadu Ali, Girigiri Lawan, Victor Akan, Donald Etiebet, Joseph Wayas, Iliya Audu, Abba Ali, Jacob Madawaki, Yusuf Ali, Isa Abonyi Obaro, Aliyu Mohamadu Gani, Abubakar Olusola Saraki, Abubakar Magaji, Jibrin Salihu, Ibrahim Kolo, Abdullahi Mangu, Garba Dada Paiko, O. Eberewariye, C.N. Nunieh, Amatari Zuofa, Atto Bugundu, Haruna Muza, Garuba Gada, Hassan Zuru, and Garba Kware.

UPN Senators (1979)

Those elected under the UPN included John Umolu, Emmanuel O. Akpata, Franklin O. Atake, Gayus Gilama, Justus Olu Olabode, Sikiru Shitta-Bey, Femi Ayantuga, Mudasiru A.O. Abiru, Abayomi Durosinmi, Adeyiga Ajayi, Ladega Daniel Adetola, Oyero Kunle, S.O. Sogbein, Jonathan Akinremi Odebiyi, Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, Emmanuel Kayode Ogunleye, Michael Onukun, David O. Oke, Ayo Fasanmi, Banji Akintoye, Ayoola Adeleke, Christopher Ilori, Ademola Adegoke, Christopher Adeoye, Olalere Adesina.

On a personal note, Ayoola Adeleke from Ede was the father of the current Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. He was the Vice Chairman of then Senate Committee on Labour. I will not forget his regular supply of bitter kola to me during his Senate years.

NPP, GNPP, and PRP senators

NPP Senators: Onyeabo Obi, Offia Nwali, B. C. Okwu, N. Nathaniel Anah, Isaiah N. Ani, Bardi Joe, Emeka P. Echeruo, Elijah E. Emezie, Jaja Nwachukwu, Tony Anyanwu, Simeon Ojukwu, Garba Matta, John Wash Pam, George Hookwap, Francis Ella, Obi Wali.

GNPP Senators: Idrisa Kadi, Bukar Sanda, Jafaru Manga, Umaru Lawan Bama, George Daniel, Joseph Ansa, Luka Zanyazing, Bitrus B. Kajal, Mahmud Waziri.

PRP Senators: Ibrahim Barau, Adamu Gaya, Ahmed Zakari, Hamisu Musa, Usman A. Dambata, Sabo B. Zuwo.

Governorship and House of Representatives results

In the 1979 gubernatorial elections, the following were elected on the platform of NPN. They were Tatari Ali (Bauchi), Shehu Kangiwa (Sokoto), Melford Okilo (Rivers), Anwal Ibrahim (Niger), Adamu Attah (Kwara), Clement Isong (Cross River), and Aper Aku (Benue).

As for the UPN, the following were elected as governors: Bisi Onabanjo (Ogun), Bola Ige (Oyo), Ambrose Alli (Bendel), Adekunle Ajasin (Ondo), and Lateef Jakande (Lagos).

For the NPP, there were three governors: Jim Nwobodo (Anambra), Solomon Lar (Plateau), and Sam Mbakwe (Imo).

For the GNPP, there were two governors: Abubakar Barde (Gongola) and Mohammed Goni (Borno).

For the PRP, there were two governors: Balarabe Musa (Kaduna) and Abubakar Rimi (Kano).

In the House of Representatives:

NPN: 168 seats

168 seats UPN: 111 seats

111 seats NPP: 79 seats

79 seats PRP: 47 seats

47 seats GNPP: 44 seats

Among those elected was Sule Lamido (PRP), who represented Barnin Kudu in the then Kano state. On July 30, 1993, as National Secretary of SDP, he was one of those who signed the tripartite Committee document that created the Interim National Government.

Almost forty-six years later, he among others, is still around. Also still around is Tajudeen Olusi (89) UPN, who represented Lagos South in the House of Representatives. He is at present Chairman, Governance Advisory Council in Lagos state. Also still around is my friend, Peter Olayemi Obaoye, who represented Irepodun Constituency in Kwara State.

The 1983 shift and the rise of one-party fears

However, the game changed after the Presidential and Senatorial elections of August 20, 1983. The NPN increased its Senatorial seats to 60, thereby gaining 24 more seats, while the UPN reduced its own to 16, thereby losing 12 seats and the NPP lost 4 seats thereby reducing its seats to 12. As for the PRP, it lost 2 seats thereby reducing its seats to only 5 and the GNPP lost 6 senatorial seats.

In the House of Representatives election, the NPN gained 138 more seats thereby increasing its strength to 306, the UPN lost 60 seats thereby losing to only 51 seats while the NPP lost 30 seats reducing its strength to 48. As for the PRP, it lost 8 seats and reduced its strength to 41 while the GNPP lost all its 43 seats and had no seat at all.

In the gubernatorial election, the following were elected. As for UPN, Lagos state, Lateef Kayode Jakande, Kwara State, Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, Ogun state, Bisi Onabanjo and Ondo state, Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

Cornelius Adebayo, born February 24, 1941 died recently and was buried at Oke Onigbin in his hometown of Kwara State. He was a gentle man. I knew him in 1979 during his senate years and our friendship lasted till he died. I visited him last at his residence at Mabushi in Abuja. His death pained me. He became lonely after the death of his wife, Elizabeth Funmilayo Ibiwoye.

As for the NPN, the following were elected: Bamanga Tukur (Gongola), Tatari Alli (Bauchi), Aper Aku (Benue), Lawal Kaita (Kaduna), Christian Onoh (Anambra), Omololu Olunloyo (Oyo State), Melford Okilo (Rivers), Garuba Nadama (Sokoto), Muhammed Anwal Ibrahim (Niger), Donald Duke Etiebet (Cross River State), Samuel Ogbemudia (Bendel State), and Asheik Jarma (Borno State).

Under the PRP, Sabo Barkin Zuwo was elected in Kano State, while Samuel Mbakwe was elected in Imo State. Solomon Lar was elected on the NPP platform in Plateau State.

Thereafter, speculations became rife that Nigeria was heading for a one-party state. There were celebrations in the NPN camp. I remember visiting the house of Umaru Dikko, the then Minister of Transport, in Ikoyi, Lagos, along with my friend, Usman Muktar of the NTA. Dikko boasted at the time that very soon, “the NPN will swallow all other parties.”

Then came the morning of December 31, 1983, when the announcement by Sani Abacha (20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998) on that day terminated the attempt to establish a single-party system in the country. The military took over, and Muhammadu Buhari (17 December 1942 – 13 July 2025) never had a political programme until he was overthrown by Ibrahim Babangida (84) in August 1985.

The two-party experiment

Following the submission of the political bureau made up of S.J. Cookey, E. O. Awa, A. D. Yahaya, Haroun Adamu, Ibrahim Halilu, Pascal Bafyau, Oye Oyediran, Tunde Adeniran, Sam E. Oyovbaire, Bala Takaya, O.E. Uya, Sani Zaharadden, Hilda Adefarasin, R. Abdullahi, Ola Balogun, Edin Madunagu, and Abdullahi Augie, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, on October 7, 1989, decreed two political parties for the country.

They were the:

a. Social Democratic Party (SDP)

b. and the National Republican Convention (NRC).

In an address to the nation, Ibrahim Babangida announced that the AFRC had accepted the principles of a grassroots democratic two-party system. He declared:

“It is our belief that the system shall:

(a) provide a grassroots basis for the emergence of political parties;

(b) establish a grassroots or mass platform for the emergence of new leadership;

(c) give equal rights and opportunities to all Nigerians to participate in the political process irrespective of their wealth, religion, geo-political backgrounds, and professional endeavours;

(d) de-emphasise the role of money in politics;

(e) reduce, to a minimum level, the element of violence in our electoral process;

(f) preclude the emergence of political alliances along the same lines as in the First Republic and, therefore, give Nigerians a new political structure within which to operate;

(g) ensure the emergence of a new, more dedicated and more genuine leadership cadre, which will not be a mere proxy for old political warlords;

(h) chart a new pattern of political recruitment and participation which will enhance Nigeria’s stability;

(i) establish strong institutional structures which not only sustain future governments, but also are strong enough to stand the test of time; and

(j) establish a political system that will be operated according to the spirit and letter of the Constitution of the Federal Republic.”

In his speech to the nation, Ibrahim Babangida further declared that: “the two political parties shall be funded by the Federal Military Government. No financial contributions by any individuals or groups to party treasury shall be permitted at this stage.

NEC shall clearly specify the mechanism for fundraising by political parties at a later stage in the transition programme. Our decision to build political offices can now settle down to these buildings and conduct their respective business. They will be spared the ‘hostage politics’ of the past whereby people loaned out premises to a political party and used that fact to access influence and patronage.

All accounts of each party shall be audited before and after the first elections by external auditors appointed by NEC … at local, state, and national levels of the two political parties. The AFRC strongly believes that our financial contribution to the parties at this stage is a vital investment in the future political stability of our nation.

Party conventions shall be held after the registration exercise. Such conventions shall be held at the ward, local government, state, and finally, at the national levels in that order. The conventions shall

(a) elect officers of the party at relevant levels;

(b) discuss and suggest to NEC for onward transmission to the AFRC any amendments to the draft constitutions and manifestos;

(c) establish modalities for fundraising within the NEC guidelines on fiscal contributions to political parties; and

(d) establish strategies for campaigns within NEC guidelines.”

In his address at the Armed Forces dinner of 1990, Ibrahim Babangida said that “our political target is to ensure that we disengage in 1992, by which time we would have, at least, established the groundwork for a successful take-off of a new political order that will provide justice, equality, and social upliftment for the generality of Nigerians. The political system we are trying to create is one that has been worked in Nigeria by Nigerians for Nigerians.”

Termination of two-party system

The same Ibrahim Babangida terminated the presidential election of June 12, 1993. The annulment put an end to the experiment of having a two-party system in Nigeria. The setting up of the Interim National Government in 1993 finally nailed the coffin on the two-party structure.

If you invite ten Nigerians to a social event, the possibility is that all ten will wear different kinds of dresses. That sums up who we really are. Nigerians are people with different backgrounds, interests, and contradictions, and this extends to the political system.

1993 palace coup

Sani Abacha seized power in a palace coup in November 1993. Under Abacha, the main decision-making organ was exclusively the military Provisional Ruling Council, which ruled by decree. The 32-member Federal Executive Council was composed of military officers and civilians. Pending the promulgation of the constitution written by the Constitution Conference in 1995 and subsequently approved by the Head of State, the government observed some provisions of the 1979 and 1989 Constitutions. The decree suspending the 1979 Constitution was not repealed, and the 1989 Constitution was not implemented. In 1995, Abacha announced a transition timetable designed to return the country to a democratically elected civilian government by October 1, 1998.

The government continued to enforce its arbitrary authority through the Federal Security System—the military, the state security service, and the national police—and through decrees blocking action by the opposition in the courts. All branches of the security forces committed serious human rights abuses.

Throughout his tenure, Abacha’s government relied regularly on arbitrary detention and harassment to silence critics. The winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, remained in detention on charges of treason, and unidentified persons murdered Abiola’s wife, Kudirat, under mysterious circumstances.

In September 1996, 39 people were reported dead in the northern cities of Kaduna and Zaria after police attempted to break up demonstrations protesting the detention of Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky.

Joseph Kporok, a 30-year-old Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) activist, was arrested after a dispute with his mother-in-law over land. Once in custody at the Rivers State internal security task force headquarters, he was interrogated about his MOSOP affiliation and beaten. He was then transferred to state police headquarters in Port Harcourt, where he died. Kenneth Nwokoye, aged 26, was beaten to death by uniformed officers who arrested him after raiding his house.

Suliat Adedeji, an outspoken politician and businesswoman, was beaten and shot by armed men who invaded her home in Ibadan. Despite demands for ransom, nothing was taken. Alex Ibru, publisher of The Guardian, was shot and permanently injured by gunmen.

The 1979 Constitution and the 1989 Constitution prohibit torture and mistreatment of prisoners and provide criminal sanctions for such excesses. The Evidence Act of 1960 prohibits the introduction of evidence obtained through torture. Nevertheless, detainees frequently died in custody, and there were credible reports that police routinely tortured suspects to extract confessions. Authorities tortured Chris Anyanwu while in detention and beat Bunmi Aborishade when he was arrested.

During this period, Emmanuel Bolanle Gbonigi of the Akure Anglican Diocese consistently spoke out against abuses of power. Bagaudu Kaltho of Tell Magazine was abducted by unknown persons and has never been seen again.

Early in the Abacha regime, Olagunsoye Oyinlola formed the Lagos State Environmental Task Force. Under his supervision, the task force used brutal force against street traders and residents. The government largely failed to acknowledge or punish these abuses. Later, Buba Marwa acknowledged that abuses had occurred and pledged to curb them.

Several detainees were released ahead of a Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group meeting. Tunji Abayomi was held from July 1995 until June; Fred Eno from August 1994 to June; and Abdul Oroh from July 1995 to June. Ayo Opadokun was released on June 25, 1996, rearrested the next day, and held until November 2. Expectations of reform were not fulfilled, as arbitrary arrests continued, including those of Fred Fasehun and Olabiyi Durojaiye.

Several leading labour and prodemocracy activists who were arrested in 1993 remained in detention, ncluding M.K.O. Abiola and Frank Kokori, General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). Security forces arrested Milton Dabibi, who was General Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) before the government dissolved the executive structure of the union and installed a sole administrator.

By1997 and 1998, M.K.O. Abiola remained in prison despite a November 1994 ruling by the Kaduna Federal Hight Ciourt of Appeal granting him bail on the condition that he would “not disturb the peace”.

In May 1995, eight Supreme Court justices, including a Chief Justice, Mohammed Bello, withdrew from hearing the case because of a libel suit they had pending against Abiola’s Concord Press, effectively suspending hearings on Abiola’s appeal until new justices were named to the court. Abiola’s trial on treason charges remained suspended indefinitely on orders from the regime.

By 1997 and 1998, Abiola remained imprisoned despite a court ruling granting him bail. His treason trial remained indefinitely suspended.

here were no known instances of forced exile as a means of political control, although several NADECO members, including former Senator Bola Tinubu, retired Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, and elder statesman, and senior NADECO figure, Chief Anthony Enahoro live in self-imposed exile. Other activists such as Owens Wiwa, brother of executed minority rights activists Ken Saro-Wiwa, and his wife Diana joined them.

In practice tribunal proceeding often deny defendants due process as in the trial before the Ogoni Civil Disturbances Special Tribunal of Ken Saro Wiwa and others for their alleged roles in the killings of four prominent Ogoni politicians in May 1994. On October 31, 1995, the Tribunal announced guilty verdicts and death sentences for Saro-Wiwa and eight other activists.

The PRC “confirmed” this decision on November 8, 1995, and quickly executed all nine on November 10, 1995. In that case, the Government refused to comply with a tribunal order to produce a videotape recorded on May 22, 1994, with Rivers state governor, Lt. Colonel Dauda Komo, who proclaimed that Saro-Wiwa was “guilty of murder”. This led the 18-member defense team, led by Abdul-Ganiyu Fawehinmi SAN 22 April 1938 – 5 September 2009), to withdraw in protest. Included in the team were Femi Falana SAN (67) and Oronto Douglas (1966-2015).

In May 1997, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned Ray Power, a private Lagos radio station, from transmitting British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) programmes.

Throughout 1997 and 1998, government security agents frequently harassed, arrested, and detained journalists. Four journalists convicted of involvement in an alleged 1995 coup plot remained in prison. The government detained without charge Nosa Igiebor, editor in chief of Tell Magazine. In March, the government briefly detained Emeka Omeihe, editor of the newspaper Daily Champion, and three top editorial staff of The Guardian over reports in their newspapers that the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) had ruled out sabotage in the presidential plane crash in January that killed Ibrahim Abacha, the Head of State’s son.

Others detained for shorter or longer periods, usually without charge, included Bunmi Aborishade, editor of the defunct weekly June 12; in May, George Onah, defence correspondent of the Vanguard newspaper; Tunji Adegboyega, editor of The Punch, for a front-page story relating to the arson attack on the home of one of the prominent NADECO members in self-exile; Kate Odigie-Oyegun, the general manager of the newspaper company that publishes The Observer, over a story that speculated about changes in the military following large-scale promotions to the rank of general; in August, Alphonsus Agborh, The Punch Port Harcourt correspondent, for a story concerning imported arms; and in September, Ola Awoniyi, Abuja bureau chief for The Nigerian Tribune, after reporting allegations of espionage and corruption in the Air Force.

Virtually all senior editors of the weeklies Tell, Dateline, The News (Bayo Onanuga and Femi Ojudu), Tempo, and the Daily A.M. News were subjected to surveillance and harassment by security agents. Security forces routinely seized entire runs of Tell magazine when cover stories offended the government. Agents harassed and intimidated vendors and printers to the point that in some parts of the country, Tell was no longer available. The seizures and intimidation caused great financial distress for Tell and were partially responsible for the weekly’s decision to discontinue publication of its sister magazine, Dateline.

Throughout 1997, the government routinely seized the passports of its critics, including those of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) Vice President Ledum Mitee, CLO President Ayo Obe, National Association of University Women President and African-American Institute program representative Clara Osinulu, lawyer Priscilla Kuye, United Nations hunger award recipient Bisi Ogunleye, and human rights activist, lawyer, and CLO co-founder Olisa Agbakoba.

In an attempt to install Abacha as the sole presidential candidate, Max Siollun is our guide.

The National Committee of Youth Associations (NACYAN) published pro-Abacha advertisements in several newspapers in 1998. They called for a “Two Million Man March” on March 3–4, 1998, a 48-hour carnival during which there would be “no school, no work, no sleep”. Daniel Kanu was the chairman of Youths Earnestly As for Abacha (YEAA). Kanu and YEAA threatened to go on a hunger strike and to make Nigeria “ungovernable” if Abacha did not agree to continue in power. Kanu said: “We will do whatever it takes to ensure Abacha continues”.

Despite claiming to be autonomous, NACYAN and YEAA seemed suspiciously well funded. They had a budget of N500 million for the Two Million Man March, managed to mobilise significant logistics, and procured government cooperation at every turn. When a coalition of civil society groups called the United Action for Democracy (UAD), led by the lawyer Olisa Agbakoba, organised an anti-government demonstration in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police sternly reminded them that they did not have a permit for the demonstration. When the UAD proceeded with the demonstration anyway, the police fired tear gas at them, hit them with gun butts, broke up the demonstration, and arrested Olisa Agbakoba.

When demonstrators objected to the heavy-handed treatment, the police responded by firing more tear gas at them. Yet when NACYAN planned a pro-government rally in Abuja, the police promptly issued them with a permit. The Federal Road Safety Corps also promised to facilitate their rally by keeping the road clear. Civil servants were given time off work to enable them to attend the event. Despite a massive fuel shortage, the Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, Aminu Suleima, said that petrol stations would open until midnight to ensure free movement of persons during the rally. The government also made police bomb disposal and helicopter surveillance units available for the events.

The rally itself was part political procession, part carnival, and featured pro-Abacha balloons and posters. Its organisers claimed that 3 million people attended, though opposition estimates were only 100,000. Prominent actors, actresses, and musicians attended and performed, while the political elite was also present, including the national chairmen of the five political parties and leading political figures such as Arisekola Alao, Sam Mbakwe, Uche Chukwumerije, Miatama Sule, and Evan Enwerem.

At the rally, Kanu read from a prepared script and described Abacha as “the best head of state” the country had ever had, saying, “We want you to continue…the children are calling. Please, against all odds, you must answer us”.

Kanu also subsequently appeared in a CNN television interview, where he demonstrated in-depth knowledge of government politics and reeled off statistics about government finances and economic achievements. He also criticised Abacha’s opponents, such as Wole Soyinka.

Five political parties were to contest the presidential election on August 1:

the Congress for National Consensus (CNC),

Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN),

Grassroots Democratic Movement (GDM),

National Centre Party of Nigeria (NCPN),

and the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

Between April 6 and 9, 1998, the parties held conventions to choose their presidential candidates. Only the GDM allowed nominees other than Abacha, namely Muhammadu Dikko, M. D. Yusuf, and Tunji Braithwaite. The government took an unusual interest in the GDM’s convention. The GDM chairman, Gambo Lawan, was a close friend of Hamza Al-Mustapha. Lawan and Al-Mustapha flew together with members of the GDM’s national executive committee in the presidential jet to the party’s convention in Maiduguri.

Abacha presidential candidate for five political parties

All five parties chose Sani Abacha as their presidential candidate, even though he was not a member of any of them. Some of the parties amended their constitutions to make Abacha eligible. Braithwaite walked out of the GDM’s convention in protest at the manipulation of the nomination process. A member of the UNCP claimed that the party was “being run from the [presidential] Villa” and that a Lt Gen., Jeremiah Useni was the anchor man.

NADECO member Bola Ige described the parties as “five fingers of the leprous hand” and announced that he had started the “Siddon Look Movement”. Rather than voting in a presidential election, it appeared Nigerians would instead vote yes or no in a referendum on an Abacha presidency. Abacha did not confirm or deny whether he would accept any party’s nomination.

In April 1998, a group of 18 northern politicians calling themselves the G18 (Group of 18) wrote an open letter to Abacha opposing his self-succession bid. The G18 included figures such as Adamu Ciroma, Solomon Lar, Sule Lamido, Balarabe Musa, Abubakar Rimi, and Ahmed Joda.

Shortly after the G18’s letter, 14 politicians from the south-east under the leadership of Alex Ekwueme issued a statement opposing Abacha’s candidacy as a civilian president. The two groups coalesced to form the G34, also known as the Institute of Civil Society. Opposition to Abacha from northern and south-eastern wings of the G34 slightly eased the ethno-regional colouring of the crisis and demonstrated that NADECO was not the sole proprietor of the democracy struggle.

On June 8, 1998, Sani Abacha died at THE VILLA.

Nigeria’s political culture inherently resists monolithic control. Our diversity is profound—from Adamawa State with over 70 ethnic groups to relatively homogenous Ekiti. We are a nation of different backgrounds, interests, and contradictions.

The constitutional provision for a multi-party system reflects this reality. History shows that whenever a single party or candidate seems inevitable, a “surprise element”—whether military intervention, internal resistance, or unforeseen events—preserves pluralism.

Despite current defections, the survival of only one party by 2027 remains doubtful. Our strength, and our challenge, lie in our differences; no single political party can truly accommodate Nigeria’s contradictory interests.