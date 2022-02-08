The Knight Center offers live journalism course

33.9 C
Blessing Otoibhi
THE Knight Center for Journalism in Americas, through its Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), invites journalists to its free course “Going live: Building live journalism in your newsroom.”

The online class is slated for February 14, 2022, to March 13, 2022.

Weekly modules will cover topics such as components and formats of a successful live event, event design, event coverage, and live performance.

Participants will learn how to build a live journalism franchise in the newsroom so they can find new ways to tell stories and engage with audience members.

The institute says that students who successfully complete course requirements have the option of paying an administrative fee of U.S. $30 to receive a certificate of completion.

The Knight Center will evaluate the cases of students who need a waiver of that fee. No formal college credit is associated with the certificate.

This course is open to journalists, newsroom leaders and product managers who are interested in live events and aim to launch a live journalism project in their newsroom.

The organiser says, “Live journalism has been one of the most important trends in the news industry in the last years, a great opportunity for journalists to expand their job in new ways. And it can also become an opportunity for an additional revenue stream for news organisations, which is so needed in these times,”

Registration is open. The submission of registration deadline is February 14, 2022.

Interested applicants can apply here.

