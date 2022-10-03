The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism seeks entries to its awards

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is seeking entries for its 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR) from October 4, 2022.

The opportunity is for professional reporters or team of reporters, whether full-time or freelancers, with published stories targeted at the Nigerian audience.

The award seeks to honour the works of reporters from the print, online, photo, editorial cartoon, television, and radio categories that involve in-depth coverage of clandestine activities on public and or corporate corruption, human rights abuses, or regulatory failures in Nigeria.

The stories must be newsworthy and investigative, and must expose or prevent clandestine activities and corruption in the public and private domain, and promote human rights.

WSCIJ says judges will score entries based on the quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact, and presentation.

The organiser says, “The award has held annually since 2005 and has since produced 109 finalists, 56 Soyinka laureates, and 12 investigative journalists of the year.

“It has also made 26 honorary decorations for its Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Award”

The deadline for submission of entries is October 24, 2022, by 4pm. Interested applicants should apply here.