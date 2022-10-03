27.7 C
Abuja

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism seeks entries to its awards

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
wscij
wscij
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is seeking entries for its 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR) from October 4, 2022.  

The opportunity is for professional reporters or team of reporters, whether full-time or freelancers, with published stories targeted at the Nigerian audience.

The award seeks to honour the works of reporters from the print, online, photo, editorial cartoon, television, and radio categories that involve in-depth coverage of clandestine activities on public and or corporate corruption, human rights abuses, or regulatory failures in Nigeria.  

The stories must be newsworthy and investigative, and must expose or prevent clandestine activities and corruption in the public and private domain, and promote human rights.

WSCIJ says judges will score entries based on the quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact, and presentation.

The organiser says, “The award has held annually since 2005 and has since produced 109 finalists, 56 Soyinka laureates, and 12 investigative journalists of the year.

“It has also made 26 honorary decorations for its Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Award”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of entries is October 24, 2022, by 4pm. Interested applicants should apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in Lagos mansion

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered 13 million tramadol...
News

RTEAN asks Sanwo-Olu to unseal its Lagos office

THE leadership of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria has appealed to the...
Political Parties

2023: Amid failing health speculation, Tinubu posts 7-second workout video

THE Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has posted...
Investigations

[INVESTIGATION] Two years after expending N9.3bn on Oyo mass transit scheme; govt long buses not in sight for residents shuttling

By Yusuf Adua In its bid to tackle the problems of road congestion and to...
Politics and Governance

Buhari to confer national honours on Chimamanda Adichie, 436 others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will confer the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) national honour...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in Lagos mansion

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.