‘’ The world needs more nurses and midwives’’ says WHO as it celebrates anniversary

THE WORLD Health Organization on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd birthday while highlighting the roles and importance of nurses to the society.

WHO was established in 7 April 1948, which is commemorated as World Health Day, having its focus on support for nurses and midwives in its 2020 celebration.

In a tweeted statement WHO said ‘’Today, we celebrate the work of nurses and midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage and resolve in the global COVID19 response.

“All over the world nurses, midwives and all health workers are fighting day and night to keep us safe from the coronavirus.”

The director of the world health Tedros Adhanom in his speech said ‘’Nurses are doing the unthinkable, because critical covid19 patients are isolated, the last human touch they may feel is that of a nurse’s hand, the kindness of caring strangers has never been more important.”

He further added that, “the World Health Organization is committed to working with all countries to ensure that nurses and midwives receive: the training they need; recognition they deserve and the decent conditions and salaries for their work.”

The covid19 pandemic underscores the urgent need to strengthen the global health workforce, of which more than 50 percent are nurses.

On this World Health Day, WHO; the International Council of Nurses and the Nursing Now organization launched the first ever State of the World’s Nursing Report

According to the Report: Governments must invest in the massive acceleration of nursing education, 6 million new nursing jobs must be created by 2030; and Investments made in nurse leadership

The Report reveals a global shortage of 5.9 million nurses with the greatest gaps found in Africa, Southeast Asia, Arab States and parts of Latin America.

‘’Countries need to upwards arrow 0f nursing graduates by 8 percent per year, along with improved ability to employ and retain them in the health system,’’ WHO said.

They are critical health workers, investment in their education and training is vital to ensuring Health for all, and this would only cost heavy dollar sign 10 per capita, per year.

One in 8 nurses works in a country other than where they were born or trained; 80 percent of the world’s nurses work in countries that are home to 50 percent of the world’s population; 90 percent of all nurses are female and Nurses are at the frontline of battling pandemics like covid19.

‘’On World Health Day and every day, let us show our gratitude by doing our part and following public health advice from WHO and national health authorities,’’ WHO added.

The statement further disclosed that the Covid-19 pandemic underscores the critical and often unmet need for protective equipment for nurses and midwives, which enables them to safely provide care and reduce the rate of infection in emergency settings.

Nurses and midwives are already advocates and innovators in their communities, clinics, hospitals and health care system but they must be properly valued & represented in health leadership roles.

Investing in nursing leadership is vital for strengthening the workforce as a whole. Without this, countries cannot win the battle against pandemics, or achieve the Global Goals and universal health coverage by 2030.

Take a minute today to say; #ThanksHealthHeroes!