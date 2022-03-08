32.1 C
Abuja

Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
International Centre For Investigative Reporting Open Contract Reporting Project - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
International Centre For Investigative Reporting Open Contract Reporting Project - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is seeking applications from journalists for the third phase of its Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).

The application form, which can be accessed here, is expected to close on March 18, 2022.

The OCPR programme aims to promote fiscal transparency and accountability inNigeria’se budget and procurement processea.

“The Centre has in the last five years worked to build capacity for journalists to effectively investigate and report on budget and procurement issues, thus strengthening open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens,” says Gloria Agema, the Centre’s Deputy Programme Manager.

The current OCRP programme is a three-year project also funded by the MacArthur Foundation under its broad “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption programme” and would last through to 2024.

This third phase of the OCRP is focused on recruiting journalists from the community, local and grassroots media houses doing critical reporting across print, electronic and digital media in the six regions of the country.

See the press release below:

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

THE ICIR CALLS FOR APPLICATION FROM JOURNALISTS FOR THE OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT (OCRP) 2022 -2024

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is calling for applications from suitable and qualified journalists for the third phase of its Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).

The OCPR is an accountability reporting project of the Centre that seeks to promote fiscal transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement processes in Nigeria.

The Centre has in the last five years worked to build capacity for journalists to effectively investigate and report on budget and procurement issues, thus strengthening open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens.

The current OCRP programme is a three-year project also funded by the MacArthur Foundation under its broad “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption programme” and would last through to 2024.

This third phase of the OCRP is focused on recruiting journalists from the community, local and grassroots media houses doing critical reporting across print, electronic and digital media in the six regions of the country.

- Advertisement -

The project will build capacity, provide mentoring and financial support for selected journalists to work with the ICIR to undertake investigative and data-driven reports on budget and procurement processes at all levels of government. The ICIR would work with selected journalists for the three years of the project.

Candidates with a minimum of three years experience as practising journalists working in print, electronic and online media would be selected from across the six geo-political zones and would be expected to report on open contract issues in their respective states. Freelancers with a track record of accountability reporting are also welcome. Intending journalists must provide proof of their investigative work in the last three years. Freelance journalists with proven reporting track records can also apply.

Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated criteria. Candidates can only apply for this project online through this link.

Being an equal opportunity provider, the Centre strongly encourages all qualified female journalists to apply. We also encourage journalists from Northern Nigeria to apply.

The deadlinee for application for this project is 18th March 2022.

Agema Gloria

Deputy Programme Manager

- Advertisement -

International Centre for Investigative Reporting

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

IWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2022 International...
Media News

Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is seeking applications from journalists for...
News

Custom suspends e-valuation of imported vehicles for 31 days

THE Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) has announced the suspension of its controversial electronic valuation...
Education

Company formed by 38 Australian universities rakes in millions from IELTS as Nigerians groan

ADENIYI Adebayo, 31, moved from Nigeria to Europe to obtain an international master's degree...
Factcheck

Amaechi makes false claim that money left by Jonathan could not sustain Nigeria for three weeks

ON DECEMBER 26, 2021, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the money left...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCustom suspends e-valuation of imported vehicles for 31 days
Next articleIWD 2022: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.