Third Edition: Entries open for The ICIR Open Contract Reporting Project

See the press release below:

PRESS RELEASE

THE ICIR CALLS FOR APPLICATION FROM JOURNALISTS FOR THE OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT (OCRP) 2022 -2024

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) is calling for applications from suitable and qualified journalists for the third phase of its Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP).

The OCPR is an accountability reporting project of the Centre that seeks to promote fiscal transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement processes in Nigeria.

The Centre has in the last five years worked to build capacity for journalists to effectively investigate and report on budget and procurement issues, thus strengthening open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens.

The current OCRP programme is a three-year project also funded by the MacArthur Foundation under its broad “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption programme” and would last through to 2024.

This third phase of the OCRP is focused on recruiting journalists from the community, local and grassroots media houses doing critical reporting across print, electronic and digital media in the six regions of the country.

The project will build capacity, provide mentoring and financial support for selected journalists to work with the ICIR to undertake investigative and data-driven reports on budget and procurement processes at all levels of government. The ICIR would work with selected journalists for the three years of the project.

Candidates with a minimum of three years experience as practising journalists working in print, electronic and online media would be selected from across the six geo-political zones and would be expected to report on open contract issues in their respective states. Freelancers with a track record of accountability reporting are also welcome. Intending journalists must provide proof of their investigative work in the last three years. Freelance journalists with proven reporting track records can also apply.

Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated criteria. Candidates can only apply for this project online through this link.

Being an equal opportunity provider, the Centre strongly encourages all qualified female journalists to apply. We also encourage journalists from Northern Nigeria to apply.

The deadlinee for application for this project is 18th March 2022.

Agema Gloria

Deputy Programme Manager

International Centre for Investigative Reporting