This cannot continue – Group of African leaders call on AU to investigate Afrophobia in China

A GROUP of African leaders have called on the African Union (AU) to establish full investigation into the maltreatment of Africans in China during the COVID-19 period.

In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of AU and current president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the group of leaders namely; Mmusi Maimane (South Africa), Bobi Wine (Uganda), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Nelson Chamisa (Zimbabwe) and Zitto Kabwe (Tanzania) urged the AU to respond to cases of discrimination and endangerment of Africans in China.

It urged that the maltreatment of Africans should be arrested at a continental level, submitting that the presence of such when the world is facing a global pandemic can undermine efforts to defeat the enemy and destabilize diplomatic relationships that have been built for decades.

The letter highlighted that several reports of abuse meted out to African migrant workers, traders and students in the city of southern city of Guangzhou, area known to be home to Asia’s largest African diaspora have become a point of worry.

The letter adds that reports of Africans being evacuated from their homes and being ceaselessly tested for COVID-19 despite several negative results indicate a dangerous level of Afrophobia.

The leaders also called on the Chinese authorities to cease every form of discrimination against Africans, demanding that all should be treated with dignity and as equals with the Chinese.

“We call on the Chinese authorities to cease with evictions of Africans from their accommodations, wrongful denial of access into retails spaces and other public spaces,” the letter read in part.

This is all coming shortly after the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing called for an immediate halt to what it described as forceful testing, quarantine among other inhumane treatments meted at African nationals who are resident in China, The ICIR earlier reported.

Similarly, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives also protested against the maltreatment of Africans in China allegation on April 10, when he met the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian.

Pingjian assured the Speaker that he would look into the matter after saying he had no knowledge of such practice in China.

Meanwhile, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, in a press statement also remarked that China rejects differential treatment, and has zero tolerance for discrimination.