Thomson Foundation launches 2020 mobile journalism worldwide contest

IN partnership with Mojofest, the Thomson Foundation, has launched its 2020 mobile journalism worldwide contest.

The organisation also announced that apllicants between age 18 and above can enter the contest.

Contestants must complete four specific assignments, one each week throughout March 2020: participate in a photowalk and share their photos; create and share two video sequences; record and share an interview; and create and publish a video story on a change-making member of their community.

The judges will pick the best stories with the overall winner receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to Mojofest in London between 13-14 May, 2020. At least five others will be shortlisted for outstanding content and each participant who completes the programme will be issued with a certificate of achievement.

The deadline is March 15.

Click here to register