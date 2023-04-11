30.1 C
Abuja

Three cops to face trial for assaulting man in Port Harcourt

News
Mustapha Usman
Mustapha Usman
Officers who assaulted man in Port Harcourt

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THREE policemen who assaulted a yet to be identified man in Port Harcourt are to face trial.

The Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 11.

One of the officers was seen beating a man with a cane in a viral video.

The ICIR reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) pledged to sanction the officers in the viral video, noting that their action was unethical.

“Whatever the man must have done, he doesn’t deserve this beating. Beating him like a baby?? A grown-up man? We will surely get the men,” Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, the three officers have been moved from Port Harcourt, where they are serving, to the Police headquarters in Abuja.

They are being investigated, and would be prosecuted at the end of the investigations.

In a post on Twitter, on Tuesday, April 11, Adejobi wrote: “Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers. They reported at the Force Headquarters today. Trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks.”

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Rivers supplementary elections to hold April 15

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Saturday April 15 as the date...
News

Policemen attached to Kano musician, Rarara, arrested for misconduct

POLICEMEN attached to attached to a popular Kano-based musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara have been...
Banking and Finance

Rising inflation, interest rates putting banks at risk – IMF

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global financial system is being tested by...
Health

How Buhari failed to keep promise to revitalise 10,000 PHCs

THE President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has failed in its promise to revitalise 10,000...
News

Probe of alleged $2.4bn oil revenue loss a constitutional responsibility, not witch-hunt – Gbajabiamila

THE Speaker of the the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the probe...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Policemen attached to Kano musician, Rarara, arrested for misconduct
Next article
Rivers supplementary elections to hold April 15

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.