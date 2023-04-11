Three cops to face trial for assaulting man in Port Harcourt

THREE policemen who assaulted a yet to be identified man in Port Harcourt are to face trial.

The Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 11.

One of the officers was seen beating a man with a cane in a viral video.

The ICIR reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) pledged to sanction the officers in the viral video, noting that their action was unethical.

“Whatever the man must have done, he doesn’t deserve this beating. Beating him like a baby?? A grown-up man? We will surely get the men,” Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, the three officers have been moved from Port Harcourt, where they are serving, to the Police headquarters in Abuja.

They are being investigated, and would be prosecuted at the end of the investigations.

In a post on Twitter, on Tuesday, April 11, Adejobi wrote: “Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers. They reported at the Force Headquarters today. Trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks.”