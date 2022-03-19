Three dead as explosion rocks BUA cement factory in Sokoto

— 1 min read

NO FEWER than three persons lost their lives in an explosion that occured at the BUA cement factory in Sokoto.

According to a report by Daily Trust, three other staff of the factory sustained injuries, while equipment and valuables were also destroyed by the explosion.

The incident reportedly occured on Friday when two oil tanks exploded at the cement company’s factory in Sokoto.

It was gathered that one of the tanks was carrying diesel while the other one was conveying black oil.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the two tanks contained about five million litres of oil.

According to the source, staff of the factory were working on the tanks when the explosion occurred around 9:00 am.

Another source revealed that part of the plant that was commissioned recently by President Muhammadu Buhari was destroyed by the inferno, which has lasted over 24 hours.

Spokesman of the Sokoto Fire Service Bello Baban Addini said efforts are being made to put off the fire.

He added that they agency is investigating the cause of the explosion, the number of casualties and the extent of damage it caused in the factory.

The management of the company is yet to react to the development.