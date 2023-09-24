Three evicted as 6 housemates make up BBNaija All Stars finalists

THREE housemates of the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition have been evicted from the show leaving six housemates as finalists.

During the live eviction show on Sunday, September 24, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchenndu announced Venita Akpofure as the first housemate to be evicted for the night.

After Venita’s eviction, Soma Anyama and Angel Agnes Smith also faced eviction. Angel and Soma while on the show, they had embarked on a romantic relationship.

Angel shared her excitement, expressing that despite not winning the competition, reaching the 9th week made her feel like a winner and referred to herself as an “All Star.” She also expressed her excitement about the prospect of meeting Soma.

However, Adekunle and Pere, who faced the possibility of eviction, were saved, ensuring their positions as part of the top 6 finalists.

As the show enters its final week, the grand prize is now being contested by the top 6 finalists: Illebaye, Mercy, CeeC, Cross, Adekunle, and Pere.