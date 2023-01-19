34.1 C
Abuja

Three injured as explosion rocks APC rally in Port Harcourt

Breaking NewsConflict and Security
Fatimah Quadri
APC
The APC logo.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THREE persons sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Rumu-Woji playground in Port Harcourt on Thursday, January 19.

The ICIR gathered that two of the injured persons are women.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Although the cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, it was gathered that there was an altercation between youths of the community and APC officials over access to the playground.

An eyewitness who did not wish to be named explained that the explosion came with a loud bang.

“The party officials had altercation with the youths of the community over access to the venue of the rally before the explosion occurred,” the eyewitness added.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Rivers State Darlington Nwauju confirmed the incident, which he described as unfortunate.

Author profile
Fatimah Quadri

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

100-year-old weekly news magazine to shut down in Japan

JAPANESE weekly news magazine Shukan Asahi will print its final edition in May. Asahi...
News

Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has said no fewer than 405 robbery suspects were...
Banking and Finance

Banks are not collecting new notes, CBN says as deadline nears

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that commercial banks are refusing to...
Media Opportunities

Report for the World seeks local newsroom partners

REPORT for the World, an international service program that matches local newsrooms with talented...
National News

Shettima condemns attacks on INEC offices, IPOB activities

VICE PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima has described attacks...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
100-year-old weekly news magazine to shut down in Japan

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.