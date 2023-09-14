Tinubu appoints 45-year-old Adedeji as FIRS chairman

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14, directed the erstwhile chairman of the Service, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave, as contained in the Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect.

This three-month leave will culminate in Nami’s retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

Part of the statement read: “Hon. Zaccheus Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for 90 days before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four years in the first instance,” read Ngelale’s statement.”

According to the President’s directive, the new appointment takes immediate effect.

Adedeji, 45, is a native of Oyo State and a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He had served in different capacities, including being a former Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Also, in 2011, Adedeji was appointed the Commissioner for Finance by the late Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, making him the youngest person ever to assume such a position in the state’s history.

Following his service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council, he served as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.