Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as NELMCO MD

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this development in a statement issued on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The NELMCO, it would be noted was created by the Federal Government to manage the non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The assets include power plants, land, buildings, and other infrastructure that were not sold during the privatization of the power sector in the country.

NELMCO was, therefore, mandated to manage and dispose of these assets transparently and efficiently.

Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting Managing Director of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO Managing Director Adebayo Fagbemi ended on May 8, 2023.

Accordingly, her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.

In a related development, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director of liability management.

“By these directives of the President, these appointments take immediate effect”, Ngelale said.